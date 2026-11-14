Grey Cup: Mustafa Johnson’s Status Uncertain

A Key Defensive Player's Status Remains Uncertain

The Montreal Alouettes still don't know if they'll be able to count on Mustafa Johnson for the 113th Grey Cup on Sunday at McMahon Stadium in Calgary. The defensive tackle is listed as a starter, but his availability will be decided at the last minute, as reported by 3DownNation.

The 6-foot-1, 301-pound player has been limited in practice this week due to an ankle injury. This uncertainty comes at a bad time, as he is coming off an excellent performance in the Eastern Final against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, where he recorded three tackles, one sack, and one forced fumble.

If Johnson is unable to play, veteran Dylan Wynn is expected to take his place alongside Daniel Wise on the defensive line. Wise has recorded 21 tackles and four sacks this season.

A Key Player Since His Arrival in Montreal

The loss of Johnson would be significant. Named to the Eastern All-Star team this season, the 27-year-old recorded 35 tackles, two tackles behind the line of scrimmage, five sacks, three passes deflected, one fumble recovery, and one touchdown in 17 games.

Born in Aurora, Colorado, and raised in Turlock, California, Johnson played college football at Modesto before joining the University of Colorado Buffaloes. There, he stood out for his tenacity, despite a build considered modest for the position.

The Alouettes signed him in July 2022, and he quickly established himself. In 2023, he played in all 18 regular-season games, recording 43 tackles and seven sacks—an impressive total for a player on the interior line. He was named to the Eastern All-Star Team and helped the team win the Grey Cup that year. The team subsequently extended his contract twice, and his current contract runs through the end of the 2026 season.

His importance is also evident in the context of the championship game. The Edmonton Elks rely on a formidable running game, and the Alouettes—who have allowed an average of just 90.9 rushing yards per game this season—are counting on their defensive line to contain it. Having Johnson apply pressure in the middle of the line would be a major asset.

The Alouettes have also made four changes to their lineup for the game, adding Cole Spieker, Riley MacLeod, Kabion Ento, and Jonathan Sutherland. Kickoff for the 113th Grey Cup is scheduled for Sunday at 7 p.m. Quebec time.

Sources

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