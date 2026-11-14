Dylan Larkin: Here’s a factor that could speed up the process

Dylan Larkin is still a member of the Detroit Red Wings organization. The forward, who requested a trade this summer, has not had his wish granted.

And since October 29, Larkin has been on strike—and isn't receiving his salary.

So the question is, when might this situation finally be resolved? And yesterday, Renaud Lavoie took advantage of his appearance on JiC to mention a factor that could speed things up.

It's worth noting that on Thursday night, the Red Wings suffered their fifth straight loss. The team had a 4-1 lead against the Panthers… and ultimately lost in regulation.

And Lavoie wondered if that loss, combined with the distraction caused by Larkin, might put a little pressure on Shawn Horcoff.

After 20 games, the Red Wings have a record of 7-10-3 and now find themselves in last place in the Atlantic Division. If the team wants to try to salvage its season, trading Larkin to put an end to that distraction certainly wouldn't hurt.

We know the Wild have put a big offer on the table right now. This situation could be resolved quickly if the Red Wings wanted it to be, you know.

It's a little hard to understand why the Red Wings are dragging their feet so much on this. They have (at least) one good offer on the table, Larkin doesn't want to be there, and the team needs to put an end to this never-ending saga.

We'll see if, over the next few days, Larkin ends up being traded. Maybe another loss to the Lightning tonight could push the Wings toward that decision.

In Brief

– Good news.

Returning tonight:

Brock Faber for Minnesota

Mathew Barzal for the Islanders — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) November 14, 2026

– The question arises.

Is Cutter Gauthier on a crazy-hot streak that's put him in the same league as some legendary names? Or has the 22-year-old Ducks star now become one of the NHL's great goal scorers? #FlyTogether https://t.co/yhp5voE8vd — Eric Stephens (@IcemanAthletic) November 14, 2026

– Things are going well for Xavier Villeneuve.

The defenseman has really found his groove over the past few weeks! 🐶 (📷: BU Terriers) https://t.co/AKUBu40jqN — RDS (@RDSca) November 14, 2026

– Today's waivers.

Reilly (CAR) & MacLean (NYI) on waivers — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) November 14, 2026

– The Carabins pull off an upset.