Another absence for Bowness; replacing Kreider and Kucherov won’t be a problem

The Columbus Blue Jackets aren't having a great season. The team has just lost its last three games and has a record of 7-10-0, good for last place in the East.

For a team trying to convince Zach Werenski that he can win in Columbus, this isn't exactly ideal.

That said, it's mainly head coach Rick Bowness who's drawing attention in Columbus right now. The 71-year-old had to miss his team's game Thursday night because he was sick… and now we're learning he'll also miss tonight's game.

The coach, who is still “sick,” will undergo tests on Monday. If all goes well, he could join the team on the road, either on Tuesday or during one of the Jackets' three other road games.

We obviously wish him the best: after all, this isn't the first time he's been sidelined due to health issues.

#CBJ coach Rick Bowness will undergo tests on Monday, preventing him from traveling with the club to Long Island, N.Y., ahead of Tuesday's game against the #Isles. Depending on the test results, Bowness could join the team on the road trip. He is listed, GM Don Waddell said, as “day-to-day.”

1/2 — Aaron Portzline (@Aportzline) November 14, 2026

How to Replace Chris Kreider

The Canadiens announced this morning that Chris Kreider will miss six to eight weeks of action. It's safe to assume, then, that the veteran won't be back before 2027.

The good news is that his season isn't over. The not-so-good news is that he'll still miss quite a bit of time.

But of course, in the short term, this presents a great opportunity for Florian Xhekaj and Owen Beck. Both players, who are already with the team, are likely to get chances to prove themselves in the upcoming games.

Keep in mind that Florian will be playing tonight, joining Jake Evans and Josh Anderson on the line. That said, it's likely that Owen Beck will get some playing time as well.

It's up to them to make themselves indispensable before Ivan Demidov is able to return to the lineup.

Nikita Kucherov Won't Be a Problem

Nikita Kucherov has asked the Lightning to trade him. The veteran, whose contract is expiring, has no intention of returning to Tampa Bay next year.

And while there were questions about whether Kucherov would become a problem in Tampa Bay, all signs point to that not being the case—he has 13 points in seven games since making his request.

And last night, on TVA Sports, Renaud Lavoie noted that he doesn't see Kuch causing his team too many headaches. The Russian is acting like a pro, and even though he's unhappy, he's playing for his teammates.

We know that not all players who request a trade act this way. Connor Hellebuyck and Dylan Larkin, for example, resorted to a strike to push their respective cases forward.

But Kucherov, for his part, continues to play at an exceptional level. Which goes to show that maybe he isn't such a problem after all, you know…

In Brief

– It was reported yesterday, but it's now confirmed.

Nate MacKinnon & Cale Makar are both out vs. the Habs tonight — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) November 14, 2026

– Mackenzie Blackwood will start against the Habs tonight.

Mackenzie Blackwood vs. @CanadiensMTL @Avalanche @TVASports — Renaud Lavoie (@renlavoietva) November 14, 2026

– Note:

It's confirmed: Cole Spieker and Kabion Ento are back in action and will play in the Grey Cup. However, Tyrell Richards (injured) and Devonte Dedmon will not be able to play. A pre-game decision will be made regarding Mustafa Johnson @RDSca #Alouettes #LCF #CFL — Eric Leblanc (@eleblancRDS) November 14, 2026

– Interesting.

Pierre LeBrun: On the Penguins: Especially now that the new ownership…has a clear picture of what they want, I think Kyle Dubas…is in a better position to…really take things to the next level by making this team even younger; I do think that's coming—Melnick/Afternoon (11/11) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) November 14, 2026

– Suspension in Laval.