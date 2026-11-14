A dramatic turn of events in Quebec City: The Carabins win the Jacques Dussault Cup

The Rouge et Or's Perfect Season Comes to an End

The University of Montreal Carabins once again played the role of spoiler in Quebec City. Marco Iadeluca's team defeated the University of Laval Rouge et Or 14-10 on Saturday to win the Jacques-Dussault Cup and end their archrivals' perfect season, as reported by La Presse.

The Rouge et Or had not lost a single game this season and had finished first in the standings. In front of 11,025 spectators at TELUS-Université Laval Stadium, they were the favorites. The Carabins, however, claimed their second consecutive title—and both times on their rivals' home field.

This marks the Carabins' seventh provincial championship in history. The two teams faced off in the final for the 13th consecutive season, a matchup that has established itself as the premier rivalry in Quebec college football.

A 100-yard interception that changed everything

The play of the game came from safety Elijah Cramaix. Just as the Rouge et Or seemed to be in control and were knocking on the door of the end zone, quarterback Victor Charland hesitated too long while looking for his target. Cramaix took advantage to intercept the pass at the goal line, then sprinted 100 yards. That play completely changed the momentum of the game.

Mathieu Barsalou then scored the touchdown that gave the Carabins a 14-10 lead. The Montreal defense held strong until the end: a third interception, made by Mathis Bérubé in the final minute of the fourth quarter, sealed the game's outcome.

For the Rouge et Or, Victor Charland completed 28 of 43 passes for 235 yards. He connected with Nathan Carignan on a 27-yard touchdown pass, thanks to a spectacular catch in the end zone, but he was intercepted three times. On the other side, Carabins quarterback Bedoya completed 11 of 21 passes for 94 yards, a modest performance offset by the defense's strong showing.

This victory keeps the Carabins on track for the Vanier Cup. They will host the Uteck Cup next Saturday at CEPSUM, with a spot in the national championship on the line.

For the Rouge et Or, the disappointment is immense. After a flawless season, Glen Constantin's team sees its run come to an end once again against its biggest rival.

Sources

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