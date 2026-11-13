Top 5: The Avalanche Lose Makar and MacKinnon Ahead of Their Match Against the Habs

The Canadiens were too strong for the Bruins in Boston last night.

Come on!

There were also 10 other games played in the NHL. Let's see what happened:

The @Canes won the opener of the 2026 #NHLGlobalSeries in Finland on Thursday, while the @NHLJets won their fifth straight game—the second-longest active winning streak in the NHL behind the Predators (6 games). #NHLStats: https://t.co/5uIeDuhgRW https://t.co/fPGYKYYdzl — NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) November 13, 2026

1: The Avalanche lose Makar and MacKinnon ahead of their matchup against the Habs

Phew. Phew. Phew.

When a team loses its two best players in a single game, it hurts. That's what happened to the Avalanche last night in Ottawa.

Nathan MacKinnon left the game in the second period…

Nathan MacKinnon left the game in the 2nd period and will not return after this play with Artem Zub 🤕 https://t.co/LibNhEwGZf — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) November 13, 2026

And in the third period, it was Cale Makar who had to leave the game due to an injury. Reminder: Tomorrow night, the Avalanche will be at the Bell Centre to face the Canadiens.

Will Makar and MacKinnon be able to play?

The Avs are without Nathan MacKinnon

and Cale Makar in the third. #NHL https://t.co/8GWoSsiM1Q — TSN (@TSN_Sports) November 13, 2026

It's worth noting that overtime was needed in that game. And I'm bringing it up… because you have to see Parker Kelly's mistake in overtime.

The Avalanche player handed Shane Pinto—who was celebrating his birthday, among other things—a gift. And Pinto took advantage of it to secure the 4-3 victory for the Sens:

2ND OF THE NIGHT AND OVERTIME WINNER FOR SHANE PINTO ON HIS BIRTHDAY 🎂🚨 https://t.co/Asnfcf5xWq — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) November 13, 2026

2: Another Win for Connor Hellebuyck

The Devils hosted the Capitals last night.

Connor Hellebuyck was in net… and he put in another big performance. The goaltender stopped 26 of 28 shots to help his team win 5-2.

Hellebuyck remains undefeated since being traded to New Jersey:

Connor Hellebuyck (60.5 ADP) is more than rewarding the fantasy managers who took a chance on him this season🔥 6-0-0 record | 1.97 GAA | .916 SV% In a year where goalies have been relatively terrible across the board, he's been a saving grace for many!✔️ https://t.co/4udUXLFxO3 — Beebs Bondy (@Beebsbondy) November 13, 2026

At first, we wondered if acquiring the goalie would really help the Devils take it to the next level.

And that's exactly what's happening right now: the New Jersey team has won eight of its last ten games and is establishing itself as a powerhouse in the NHL.

The Hellebuyck Effect!

3: Matt Boldy Takes Care of the Leafs

The Wild were trailing 2-1 against the Leafs in Toronto.

And that's when Matt Boldy stepped up.

After scoring his team's first goal of the game, the American scored twice more to complete his hat trick. That helped the Wild secure a 5-2 victory over the Leafs, who were never able to get back into the game.

One goal. Two goals. Three goals! 🧢 https://t.co/F6fizxgc07 — NHL (@NHL) November 13, 2026

Another standout performance in the game came from Kirill Kaprizov.

The Wild star finished the game with three assists—good news for those who have him on their fantasy hockey teams.

He's off to a great start to the season, with 17 goals (35 points) in just 21 games.

4: Ah, the Red Wings…

The Red Wings had a three-goal lead (4-1) against the Panthers last night. And guess what?

Yeah…

The Panthers scored once:

Florida goal! Scored by Gustav Forsling with 00:18 left in the 2nd. Assisted by Carter Verhaeghe. FLA: 2 | DET: 4 #DETvsFLA #FlaPanthers #LGRW https://t.co/p22CCZppS4 — NHL Goals (@nhl_goal_bot) November 13, 2026

A second time:

Florida goal! Scored by Anton Lundell with 02:40 left in the third period. Assisted by Brady Tkachuk and Matthew Tkachuk. FLA: 5 | DET: 4 #DETvsFLA #FlaPanthers #LGRW https://t.co/AW5Tvtx8W8 — NHL Goals (@nhl_goal_bot) November 13, 2026

For the third time:

LARS BATS IT HOME‼️ https://t.co/SXjaQAZgj5 — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) November 13, 2026

And… a fourth time in a row to finally pull off the win (5-4). What a collapse by the Wings, who were really in control of that game before simply giving up.

THE @FLAPANTHERS HAVE TAKEN THE LEAD! 🤯 They were down 4-2 going into the third! https://t.co/6BuZkUJphN — NHL (@NHL) November 13, 2026

You can't lead 4-1 and then give up four straight goals to ultimately lose 5-4.

But anyway. That pretty much sums up the Wings' start to the season: it's tough away from home… and it seems to be tough on the ice, too.

You can't exactly call this a huge surprise!

5: Way to go, Winnipeg!

The Jets were in Dallas last night, looking to pull off a big win against the Stars, who have a good team.

Here's what happened: Dawson Mercer scored twice to help his team come away with the win.

He's really starting to find his stride in Winnipeg. Just as Hellebuyck is doing well in New Jersey, so is Mercer in Manitoba!

DAWSON MERCER STAY HOT 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/yWI6Auzu1V — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) November 13, 2026

I REPEAT, DAWSON MERCER STAY HOT 😱🔥 https://t.co/rvabVxoyVN — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) November 13, 2026

I don't know what happened in the Jets' locker room before the game, but the guys were clearly hungry.

Why do I say that?

Because the Jets ended up winning 8-3 (!) against the powerful Stars in Dallas. They scored a touchdown and completely dominated that game to secure their fifth straight victory.

TOUCHDOWN J-E-T-S 🏈 https://t.co/3bMF1U2y3B — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) November 13, 2026

The Jets are on a hot streak, and it comes on the heels of the Connor Hellebuyck trade.

So far, everyone seems to have come out a winner in that trade. That's something special!

Overtime

– Nice goal.

Frank Nazar, with a sweet assist from Connor Bedard, puts the @NHLBlackhawks on the board! 🔴⚫️ NHL x @massmutual https://t.co/57g5PT1W5t — NHL (@NHL) November 13, 2026

– Magic.

Check out J.T. Compher's stickwork! 😯 https://t.co/QYfIMvxEuU — NHL (@NHL) November 13, 2026

– Snipe!

Just a friendly reminder that Matthew Schaefer sure can rip it 🫢 https://t.co/MCIBPTsC2m — NHL (@NHL) November 13, 2026

– Well done.

BLUES WIN IN ROUND 8 OF THE SHOUTOUT 🔥🚨 https://t.co/03jng1jel1 — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 13, 2026

– Wow.

Tampa steals it from Knies, and Hagel hits a SHARP-ANGLE SNIPE 😮‍💨🎯 https://t.co/JxqrjwaT0O — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 13, 2026

– Top scorers of the night:

– Two games tonight: