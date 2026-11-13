Canadiens fans: The streets of Boston looked just like Montreal after the game

The passion of Canadiens fans is hard to match—we can all agree on that.

Last night, we saw yet another example of this when “La Flanelle” fans took to the streets of Boston after the Canadiens' road victory.

The images circulating on social media are clear: the streets of Boston looked just like Montreal.

Habs fans are EVERYWHERE 🌎 🎥: ezracha9 on IG https://t.co/Nk9MALeRHA — HFTV (@HFTVSports) November 13, 2026

We can all agree that after a 5-2 victory in which the Canadiens weren't really challenged on the scoreboard and their goaltender outperformed the Bruins' starter, Boston fans weren't in the mood to celebrate.

That's understandable.

But still, when you analyze the result a bit, you realize it could easily have gone either way. After all, the Canadiens didn't exactly dominate the game.

Not at all, in fact.

The Bruins had more scoring chances than the Canadiens in every period. The Canadiens' best players didn't have a great game.

Except for Jacob Fowler, of course.

NHL Game Score Impact Card for the Montreal Canadiens on November 12, 2026: https://t.co/B2ds1icBg6 — HockeyStatCards (@hockeystatcards) November 13, 2026

But since the Canadiens were opportunistic in the game and Fowler played well (a recurring theme lately), they came away with the win.

And the Habs are (tied with the Lightning) at the top of their division.

Yes, the Habs have fewer regular-season wins (8) than any other Eastern Conference team in the playoffs. But still: despite several major injuries early in the season, the Canadiens have as many or more points than everyone else in the East, except Carolina.

That's worth noting, though.

Overtime

Today, the Canadiens will have the day off. No one will speak to the media, and there will be no team practice in Brossard. So it will be a quiet day.

Tomorrow, the Avalanche will be in town.