Matvei Michkov: Interest in his services is starting to grow in the NHL

Marc-Olivier Cook
Matvei Michkov: Interest in his services is starting to grow in the NHL
Credit: Capture d'écran/Twitter

Matvei Michkov's situation with the Flyers is intriguing.

Kevin Weekes said the young player would like a change of scenery, the Flyers pushed back by saying they weren't going to trade him… and Michkov also said that wasn't true and that he's happy in Philly.

But now, there's new information on the case.

According to Pierre LeBrun (TSN), the fact that all of this came to light this week has prompted some teams to call the Flyers to discuss Michkov.

Interest in his services is starting to grow across the league following what we heard earlier this week—to put it another way. And that's interesting on several levels.

Is there a world in which Daniel Brière would change his mind if he received a big offer for Michkov?

With all the talk about the Russian and the problems in the Flyers' locker room, I'm inclined to believe the answer is yes. And the fact that Brière said he won't trade his player doesn't automatically mean it won't happen…

That said, the more time passes, the more we see that this situation seems to be complicated.

The Flyers' players seem to be fed up with Michkov in the locker room… and at some point, maybe that could force management to make a decision as well. If the guys don't want him anymore, the Flyers will never be able to make progress in their rebuild: that's the dilemma right now.

At the same time, the Flyers would need to be assured of getting a good return for him if they decide to trade him. And that, too, could become a problem: will any team be willing to pay a hefty price for a young player who's making headlines for his attitude issues?

Hmm…


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