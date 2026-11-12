Matvei Michkov: Interest in his services is starting to grow in the NHL

Matvei Michkov's situation with the Flyers is intriguing.

Kevin Weekes said the young player would like a change of scenery, the Flyers pushed back by saying they weren't going to trade him… and Michkov also said that wasn't true and that he's happy in Philly.

But now, there's new information on the case.

According to Pierre LeBrun (TSN), the fact that all of this came to light this week has prompted some teams to call the Flyers to discuss Michkov.

Interest in his services is starting to grow across the league following what we heard earlier this week—to put it another way. And that's interesting on several levels.

INSIDER TRADING… – Tanev load management; Leafs look to upgrade

– Wild happy to wait on Hughes

– Michkov speculation fuels outside interest

– Canes have interest in Erik Karlsson

– Ducks, Quenneville discussing extension WATCH: https://t.co/QRHTeoNGKT — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) November 12, 2026

Is there a world in which Daniel Brière would change his mind if he received a big offer for Michkov?

With all the talk about the Russian and the problems in the Flyers' locker room, I'm inclined to believe the answer is yes. And the fact that Brière said he won't trade his player doesn't automatically mean it won't happen…

That said, the more time passes, the more we see that this situation seems to be complicated.

The Flyers' players seem to be fed up with Michkov in the locker room… and at some point, maybe that could force management to make a decision as well. If the guys don't want him anymore, the Flyers will never be able to make progress in their rebuild: that's the dilemma right now.

At the same time, the Flyers would need to be assured of getting a good return for him if they decide to trade him. And that, too, could become a problem: will any team be willing to pay a hefty price for a young player who's making headlines for his attitude issues?

Hmm…

In a Nutshell

– Our Lane is a good one.

This week, Lane Hutson faces off against Quinn Hughes, Charlie McAvoy, and Cale Makar—three defensemen who are often described as “standouts” on the blue line across the NHL. Three first-round picks. Hutson, need we remind you, is a… late second-round pick. On Tuesday, Hutson took 14 (!!!!!!) shots on the Wild's net. He also ranks 10th among NHL defensemen in kilometers skated after 18 games, with a total of 108. Lane Hutson is a force to be reckoned with. And Kaiden Guhle didn't hesitate to point that out this morning. Column on JiC: https://t.co/ZKSw7hp2du — Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) November 12, 2026

– There are a lot of holes in Chicago.

Pierre LeBrun – Around the NHL (French Show) – #Blackhawks | And then, when Kyle Davidson talks about wanting to improve his team, I think he's looking to bring in an experienced defenseman, first and foremost, but also a winger for his top six who can score goals. Of course, pulling off moves like that in November is no easy task. – 11/12 (Translated by Google) #NHL — R i N K Y (@RinkyReport) November 12, 2026

– News from MLB.