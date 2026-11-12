Grey Cup: Who Has the Edge Between Alexander and Fajardo?

Fans have been anticipating this showdown since the start of the week. On Sunday in Calgary, Davis Alexander and Cody Fajardo—the protégé and his former mentor—will face off for the 113th Grey Cup. Here are three reasons why each could lead his team to the championship.

The veteran who's seen it all. Fajardo won the Grey Cup with the Alouettes in 2023. He understands opposing defenses, but more importantly, his experience will be a major asset all week long—not just during the game. For an Edmonton team aiming for its first championship in over a decade, his guidance will be invaluable to the many teammates experiencing this event for the first time.

His mobility is his greatest weapon. His ability to run, break out of the pocket, or dart to the left is his biggest asset. If he finds gaps on the ground against the Alouettes, the Elks will be very hard to stop. His legs could do just as much damage as his arm.

Nothing scares him. Fajardo thrives on doubt and relishes the role of the underdog. He'll find the motivation he needs for the big game.

Davis Alexander: Talent and Passion

An exceptional arm. The CFL's Most Valuable Player impresses with the fluidity and precision of his throws. The degree of difficulty on some of his long passes is staggering.

Obvious chemistry. Tyson Philpot and Tyler Snead seem to read the game exactly like their quarterback. Small hand signals and quick eye contact: their rapport is obvious and could make all the difference on Sunday.

Unlike Fajardo, who tends to be calm between games, Alexander plays with raw emotion. In the Eastern Conference Final, when the defense forced a fumble from Zach Collaros on a sack in the fourth quarter, he sprinted onto the field with infectious energy.

If Montreal wins on Sunday, we're likely to see a lot more of that.

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