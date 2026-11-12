Corey Seager and the Yankees: Not a Good Idea

Last night, on the Passion MLB podcast, Sébastien Berrouard and I discussed Corey Seager, who is linked to the Yankees.

Because yes, the Yankees and the Rangers are in talks.

@passion_mlb podcast with @SebasBerrouard We're catching up on the latest Major League Baseball stories https://t.co/PyFRH2Z1Kr — Charles-Alexis Brisebois (@Charles__Alexis) November 12, 2026

And we both have the same reaction from the Yankees' perspective: why would they do that this winter?

Seager is an excellent player, and the team needs help in the infield looking ahead. But…

The shortstop position is already taken in New York, and he'd have to be moved to third base. Except that would require a backup option behind him, since he's frequently injured.

So even though Jon Heyman reports that talks are underway, I don't see why the Yankees would have passed up the best years of the contract (five years ago, Seager was linked to the Yankees as a free agent) just to take on the worst ones.

“I think the way they think about it is to have Seager play third base…” @JonHeyman shares insight into Corey Seager's potential fit with the Yankees. pic.twitter.com/zVWHhRuUHd — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) November 11, 2026

Seager is in the middle of a 10-year contract worth $325 million.

He's also a low-key guy, and he left L.A. to join Texas, a team that gets a lot less media attention. Rumor has it that New York, Boston, or Philly wouldn't exactly be his cup of tea.

He has a full no-trade clause.

But even if he wanted to come to New York, I don't think the Yankees should go in that direction because of his health.

He's been an excellent player (and still is, when he plays), but that's not what the doctor recommends for the Bombers.

They should put their money elsewhere.

PMLB

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