Nick Suzuki and Jake Evans Missed Practice

This morning, the Canadiens were back at work in Brossard.

Everyone was obviously keeping an eye out to see if Nick Suzuki would be there, since he took a hard hit late in yesterday's game. And even though he returned to the game and scored, sometimes you don't feel the effects until the next day.

And sure enough, this morning, the Canadiens' captain wasn't at his post during practice. Jake Evans (who played yesterday despite the pain) and the captain were given a day of treatment.

Nick Suzuki and Jake Evans will not participate in practice this morning. Both centers are undergoing treatment. — J-F Chaumont (@JFChaumontLNH) November 11, 2026

Of course, that doesn't mean Suzuki will definitely miss tomorrow's game. Maybe the rest will do him good and he'll be able to play through the pain in Boston.

But let's just say it's not ideal.

Otherwise, it's worth noting that Mike Matheson and Samuel Montembeault, who skated before the others this morning, stayed for practice with the rest of the team.

They also skated with the group yesterday, except that was an optional session… on a game day. It's not the same thing.

Monty, who's nearing a return, might go play a bit in Laval to get back in shape. But soon, a three-way situation could emerge.

We wonder what he was doing this morning, but oh well.

A… peculiar workout for Montembeault 😳 https://t.co/7OlLODhJjw — TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 11, 2026

Details to follow…