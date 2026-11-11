Louis Varland, Relief Pitcher of the Year | Unanimous Cy Young votes

Tonight, Major League Baseball announced its Pitchers of the Year. The awards for relief pitchers and the Cy Young Awards were presented.

In the American League, unsurprisingly, Cam Schlittler claimed the Pitcher of the Year title. He won it unanimously.

It's well deserved.

Dylan Cease (22 of 30 second-place votes) and Parker Messick were the finalists. The Blue Jays pitcher finished second.

Dylan Cease finished second in AL Cy Young voting behind Cam Schlittler pic.twitter.com/Nd7vUxZOQq — Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) November 12, 2026

The Blue Jays didn't walk away empty-handed, however, as Louis Varland was named the American League Relief Pitcher of the Year.

Although he didn't start the season as the closer, he still finished ahead of Cade Smith and Bryan Baker in the voting.

It was a close race, though. Varland received 16 of the 30 first-place votes and had only 13 more points than the Guardians' reliever.

And five voters didn't include him in their top three. Well, there you go.

It was a lot less close in the National League, as Mason Miller was voted in unanimously. He finished ahead of Jhoan Duran and Trevor Megill.

That makes sense.

No doubt about it Mason Miller unanimously takes home the first-ever BBWAA NL Reliever of the Year Award! https://t.co/hEylfSoSeK pic.twitter.com/SPk4AkRnhq — MLB (@MLB) November 12, 2026

And as for the Cy Young vote in the National League, Jacob Misiorowski was unanimously selected.

No surprise there.

And Jacob Misiorowski is the unanimous NL Cy Young Award winner pic.twitter.com/4e1TNNlSj9 — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) November 12, 2026

For the third time in history (1968 and 2022), both Cy Young Award-winning pitchers were selected unanimously.

And it's well deserved.

PMLB

I wouldn't go in that direction, though. Ketel Marte just does whatever he wants.

The easiest way to improve the #BlueJays offense is through the outfield. But the biggest impact could come from an infield addition. On Ketel Marte, and the #BlueJays' second offseason of interest in the second baseman: https://t.co/H0VFoSQxoO — Mitch Bannon (@MitchBannon) November 12, 2026

Tim Hill is in demand.

The Yankees are interested in bringing back Tim Hill. The Guardians, Mets, Giants, and Dodgers are among the other teams in the mix — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 12, 2026

Craig Breslow's new title: President of Baseball Operations.

Craig Breslow's title is being changed from Chief Baseball Officer to President of Baseball Operations, according to @alexspeier. pic.twitter.com/UHs4fGgIaM — Gordo (@BOSSportsGordo) November 11, 2026

Boston is interested in Ryan Jeffers.

The Red Sox are pursuing Ryan Jeffers, per @JonHeyman pic.twitter.com/njtAJ0dGR2 — Punchoutpitch (@Punchoutpitch) November 12, 2026

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