Louis Varland, Relief Pitcher of the Year | Unanimous Cy Young votes

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Louis Varland, Relief Pitcher of the Year | Unanimous Cy Young votes
Credit: Heavy Sports

Tonight, Major League Baseball announced its Pitchers of the Year. The awards for relief pitchers and the Cy Young Awards were presented.

In the American League, unsurprisingly, Cam Schlittler claimed the Pitcher of the Year title. He won it unanimously.

It's well deserved.

Dylan Cease (22 of 30 second-place votes) and Parker Messick were the finalists. The Blue Jays pitcher finished second.

The Blue Jays didn't walk away empty-handed, however, as Louis Varland was named the American League Relief Pitcher of the Year.

Although he didn't start the season as the closer, he still finished ahead of Cade Smith and Bryan Baker in the voting.

It was a close race, though. Varland received 16 of the 30 first-place votes and had only 13 more points than the Guardians' reliever.

And five voters didn't include him in their top three. Well, there you go.

It was a lot less close in the National League, as Mason Miller was voted in unanimously. He finished ahead of Jhoan Duran and Trevor Megill.

That makes sense.

And as for the Cy Young vote in the National League, Jacob Misiorowski was unanimously selected.

No surprise there.

For the third time in history (1968 and 2022), both Cy Young Award-winning pitchers were selected unanimously.

And it's well deserved.

PMLB
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Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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