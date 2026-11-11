“I need to score more goals”: Juraj Slafkovsky talks (a lot), but…

Every now and then, Juraj Slafkovsky appears before the media to say he needs to play better.

He's already done this a few times since the start of the season.

After yesterday's game, the tall Slovakian said once again that he could give more. He said once again that he knows his strengths can allow him to be dominant night after night. But…

But at some point, he's going to have to stop just saying it and actually do it.

I don't know about you, but I'm sick of hearing him talk that way… because there's absolutely been no change in his game lately whenever he goes out in public to say things like that.

“I need to score more goals. I wouldn't say it bothers me, but I know I can do it and that I can be better, so I have to do it.” — Juraj Slafkovsky

It's great if he's able to look in the mirror and realize he can do more. But even so, the results have to follow.

Note that the quote above was taken from this TVA Sports article:



“I need to score more goals. I wouldn't say it bothers me, but I know I can do it and that I can be better, so I have to do it.”

https://t.co/u098kHQQmc — TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 11, 2026

Slaf finished last season with an impressive 30 goals.

And even though he has 12 points in 18 games so far this season, he'll finish with nine goals if he keeps up this pace.

That's not enough for a guy who makes $7.6 million a year, who wants to be a leader, and who plays on the first line. Oh, and that's not even counting the fact that he also plays on the first power-play unit…

And I don't hear anyone saying it's because he's young or because he doesn't know the game: Slaf is in his fifth season in the National Hockey League. He should understand that he needs to be consistent in his play.

And he needs to learn to follow through when he himself says he needs to give more.

In a Nutshell

– 100%.

Pierre McGuire on Jakob Chychrun's hit on Nick Cousins: “That was a clean hit. Nick Cousins had his head down, and I think—if you want to know the truth—Jakob Chychrun held back. It could've been worse.” #ALLCAPS #GoSensGo #thesickpodcast @MurphysLaw74 https://t.co/82ysmQsbRl — The Sick Podcast – The Eye Test (@sickpodnhl) November 12, 2026

– Hello, Arber!

Arber Xhekaj & the Habs are in Boston ✈️ https://t.co/vbVF6cP83q — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) November 12, 2026

– Great night for the kid.



Two-time Memorial Cup champion and three-time OHL champion Sam O'Reilly is making his NHL debut with the @TBLightning tonight! Not too shabby before his first game! 😮‍💨 📺: @NHL_On_TNT & @hbomax ➡️ https://t.co/usQtBgmn31 https://t.co/4mWCSkAg7H — NHL (@NHL) November 11, 2026

– Yes.