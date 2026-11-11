“I need to score more goals”: Juraj Slafkovsky talks (a lot), but…

Marc-Olivier Cook
&#8220;I need to score more goals&#8221;: Juraj Slafkovsky talks (a lot), but&#8230;
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Every now and then, Juraj Slafkovsky appears before the media to say he needs to play better.

He's already done this a few times since the start of the season.

After yesterday's game, the tall Slovakian said once again that he could give more. He said once again that he knows his strengths can allow him to be dominant night after night. But…

But at some point, he's going to have to stop just saying it and actually do it.

I don't know about you, but I'm sick of hearing him talk that way… because there's absolutely been no change in his game lately whenever he goes out in public to say things like that.

“I need to score more goals. I wouldn't say it bothers me, but I know I can do it and that I can be better, so I have to do it.” — Juraj Slafkovsky

It's great if he's able to look in the mirror and realize he can do more. But even so, the results have to follow.

Note that the quote above was taken from this TVA Sports article: 

Slaf finished last season with an impressive 30 goals.

And even though he has 12 points in 18 games so far this season, he'll finish with nine goals if he keeps up this pace.

That's not enough for a guy who makes $7.6 million a year, who wants to be a leader, and who plays on the first line. Oh, and that's not even counting the fact that he also plays on the first power-play unit…

And I don't hear anyone saying it's because he's young or because he doesn't know the game: Slaf is in his fifth season in the National Hockey League. He should understand that he needs to be consistent in his play.

And he needs to learn to follow through when he himself says he needs to give more.


In a Nutshell

– 100%.

– Hello, Arber!

– Great night for the kid. 

– Yes.

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