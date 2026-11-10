Larkin and Edvinsson: The Wings Are Completely Out of Touch with Reality

The Detroit Red Wings seem completely out of touch with reality on two particularly important issues.

At least that's what Frank Seravalli thinks, and he didn't hold back in his criticism of the organization during an appearance on the Oilers NOW podcast.

Let's talk about it!

According to Seravalli, the Red Wings seem convinced they can keep Simon Edvinsson waiting…. until they push him to the limit and eventually convince him to sign a deal to stay in Detroit.

Except that the reporter believes this scenario is already practically dead in the water. And when you think about it, it makes sense: why would Edvinsson want to return to Detroit after being strung along like that over the past few weeks regarding the signing of his next contract…?

Want more?

Seravalli also criticized the way the Red Wings assess Dylan Larkin's value in trade talks. Shawn Howcoff is reportedly asking for so much for his (former) captain that the organization simply isn't on the same page as the interested teams.

Oh boy.



Frank Seravalli – Oilers NOW – Edvinsson | I think they're comfortable making him sweat. And I think somehow they've tricked themselves into believing that if they get to the finish line, they can somehow make him blink and sign and still be a Red Wing. I think that ship has sailed, and I think they've been deluding themselves about both what it will cost to sign Simon Edvinsson and what they could get in a trade for Dylan Larkin—to the point where they don't seem to be operating within reality. – 11/9 #LGRW #NHL — R i N K Y (@RinkyReport) November 10, 2026

That's where, in my view, things get interesting for other NHL teams.

Because if the Red Wings keep deluding themselves like this, they risk finding themselves in a particularly uncomfortable situation.

They want to keep their young defenseman… but don't seem willing to pay the price required. They want to trade their captain… but their demands would be so high that negotiations wouldn't be realistic.

At some point, Shawn Horcoff might need to take a two-minute penalty just to come back down to earth.

Because the reality is, the longer this goes on… the more we look at this organization and think it doesn't really seem to know what it's doing right now.

In a Nutshell

– Absolutely.

Corrado: Hutson and Hughes are SPECIAL https://t.co/CCTwUlucpZ — TSN 690 Montreal (@TSN690) November 10, 2026

– That's a good one.

Carey Price running into Chris Kreider at the Bell Centre tonight https://t.co/16hmb7CFAW — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) November 10, 2026

– News from MLB.