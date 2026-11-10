Jim Harbaugh Fired?

The pressure is mounting dangerously in several NFL organizations.

As the 2026 season progresses, some head coaches are seeing their futures become increasingly uncertain. Poor results in Week 9, in particular, have reignited speculation about five coaches who could be fired before the regular season even ends.

According to an analysis published by DAZN, Jim Harbaugh is among those in the most precarious situations. The Los Angeles Chargers head coach is in the midst of a full-blown disaster with a record of zero wins and eight losses.

The recent 44-22 loss to Houston—during which C.J. Stroud threw five touchdown passes—has further weakened his position. Hired to bring the Chargers back among the league's elite, Harbaugh must now contend with a team that is falling far short of expectations.

Aaron Glenn of the New York Jets is also among the coaches under pressure. His team has a 2-7 record and has just suffered its fourth consecutive loss. His first season had already ended with just three wins.

In Philadelphia, Nick Sirianni is not in the clear either. The Eagles have lost seven straight games and now sit at 2-7. Despite his glorious past—including a Super Bowl championship—his future could be in jeopardy.

Indianapolis and Washington Also in Turmoil

Shane Steichen is also going through an extremely difficult stretch with the Colts. After five straight losses, Indianapolis sits at 2-7. The firing of general manager Chris Ballard could also complicate his situation, as the new front office might want to bring in their own head coach.

Finally, Dan Quinn is having a disappointing season in Washington. The Commanders are 2-5-1 and are struggling to recapture the form that led to an excellent inaugural season under his leadership.

For these five coaches, the coming weeks will be decisive. In a league where owners demand quick results, poor performance can come at a very high cost.

Jim Harbaugh remains one to watch in particular. His experience and reputation might buy him some breathing room, but a winless season would be extremely difficult to justify.

The NFL could therefore see several major coaching changes before next season.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.