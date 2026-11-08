VIDEO: Leafs fans give Carey Price a warm welcome

Carey Price experienced another very special moment tonight in Toronto.

The former Canadiens goaltender received his Hockey Hall of Fame jacket before the game between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the New Jersey Devils.

And what made it even more special? He was honored in front of Maple Leafs fans—the Canadiens' archrivals. Let's just say it's not every day that a great Habs player receives such an honor in Toronto, especially the day after a Canadiens victory over the Leafs.

Price took to center ice at Scotiabank Arena to receive his famous jacket.

A video highlighting some of the defining moments of his career was also shown on the jumbotron.

Carey Price receives his Hall of Fame jacket 🙌 https://t.co/ksGpvBK2kb — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 9, 2026

It's fair to say that Price has left a lasting impression on an entire generation of Montreal fans. For 15 seasons, he was the face of the Canadiens and one of the NHL's best goaltenders. His 2014–2015 season, in particular, will be remembered for his sweep of the Hart, Vézina, Ted Lindsay, and William M. Jennings trophies.

Not bad at all.

Of course, a Stanley Cup is missing from his impressive list of achievements, but that in no way detracts from what he has accomplished. And to see him receive this honor in front of the fans of a team he faced—and haunted—so often throughout his career is truly something special.

As a reminder, Price received his Hall of Fame ring yesterday as part of the celebrations surrounding his induction.

The official ceremony will take place tomorrow night, when he'll be inducted into the Hall of Fame alongside Patrice Bergeron, Pekka Rinne, Keith Tkachuk, and Cindy Curley. Brian Burke will also be inducted in the Builders category.

For Habs fans, these celebrations serve as a reminder of just how important No. 31 has been to the organization.

And even though tonight's tribute took place in Toronto, it's certainly a moment that will bring a smile to the faces of many hockey fans in Montreal.

in a nutshell

– Congratulations.

IN THE FINALS!!! FINALS BOUND!!! https://t.co/EGXkhFAe8u — Montreal Roses (@rosesmtlfc) November 8, 2026

– What a performance.

C.J. Stroud had a blast against the Chargers! 😏 #HTownMade https://t.co/onCrUTvMKv — RDS (@RDSca) November 9, 2026

– A breeze for Zayne Parekh.