Josh Jacobs: Three Other Women Have Made Allegations to the Police

Police File Made Public

New police documents shed troubling light on the Josh Jacobs case. According to records released Friday evening by the Hobart-Lawrence Police Department in Wisconsin, three other women have contacted investigators to report incidents of physical abuse they attribute to the Green Bay Packers running back.

The file, which is heavily redacted, was released along with body camera and patrol car footage showing the player's arrest last May.

As reported by NBC 26, these statements were collected during the investigation into an incident that occurred on May 23 at Jacobs' residence in Hobart. In that case, the complainant alleged that the player had repeatedly restrained her, restricted her breathing, and prevented her from leaving or calling the police.

Jacobs was arrested on May 26. He was later found guilty of assault and property damage—two misdemeanors—after entering a no-contest plea.

Three Accounts of Past Incidents

After learning of the May investigation, a first woman contacted the police in June. She reported an incident that allegedly occurred in January 2022 and that she had never previously reported. She stated that she decided to speak out so that the May complainant would be believed, since the allegations seemed similar to her own experience.

A second woman contacted investigators later in June regarding an altercation that occurred in April 2021. She claims to have called the police at the time. However, the documents indicate that the officers dispatched to the scene at the time found no visible injuries or signs of a physical altercation.

A third woman spoke by phone in July about an incident that allegedly occurred in May 2022. She said she had bruises and scratches but did not file a complaint or see a doctor at the time. It was the complainant in the May case who provided her contact information to investigators.

It should be noted that these three accounts pertain to allegations. According to the published documents, they have not led to any charges against Josh Jacobs. The player has not responded publicly to the release of these records.

These new revelations are likely to reignite discussions about Jacobs' future in Green Bay, as well as about possible action by the NFL. For now, neither the Packers nor the league have commented on these new documents.

If you are experiencing domestic violence or are concerned about a loved one, SOS Domestic Violence offers free and confidential help 24/7 at 1-800-363-9010.

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