MLB in Brief: Pat Murphy Takes a Swipe at the Yankees | The Milwaukee Effect

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB in Brief: Pat Murphy Takes a Swipe at the Yankees | The Milwaukee Effect
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Pat Murphy Takes a Swipe at the Yankees

He reminded Jake Bauers that the Bombers aren't a good team and that the guys don't play as a team.

Trevor Megill, meanwhile, wants to take a dig at Chicago.

Still on the Road

The World Series has often been won on the road over the past 13 years.

The Milwaukee Effect

The assistant GM is the favorite to take the top job in Houston.

Meanwhile, the assistant director of scouting is set to become the director of scouting in Chicago. Everyone wants the Brewers' formula for success.

Willson Contreras is feeling good

He wants to win in Boston in 2027.

https://twitter.com/NESN/status/2115836213349294211

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