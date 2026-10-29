MLB in Brief: Pat Murphy Takes a Swipe at the Yankees | The Milwaukee Effect
Pat Murphy Takes a Swipe at the Yankees
He reminded Jake Bauers that the Bombers aren't a good team and that the guys don't play as a team.
“You're gonna make a lot of money… Remember when you were on that horse-shit Yankees team. Everyone was playing for themselves. Just remember.” pic.twitter.com/YP70STFTmD
— JoezMcfly (@JoezMcfLy) October 29, 2026
Trevor Megill, meanwhile, wants to take a dig at Chicago.
Trevor Megill had a message for a divisional rival after winning the title
(via @BenVerlander) https://t.co/Jy7z9rWpY0 pic.twitter.com/2Kv0P2PNFT
— Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) October 29, 2026
Still on the Road
The World Series has often been won on the road over the past 13 years.
With the Brewers winning the World Series at Tropicana Field, the 2022 Astros remain the only team to win a title at their home ballpark since the 2013 Red Sox pic.twitter.com/mh9RGmRS8O
— Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) October 29, 2026
The Milwaukee Effect
The assistant GM is the favorite to take the top job in Houston.
Meanwhile, the assistant director of scouting is set to become the director of scouting in Chicago. Everyone wants the Brewers' formula for success.
Willson Contreras is feeling good
He wants to win in Boston in 2027.
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