MLB in Brief: Pat Murphy Takes a Swipe at the Yankees | The Milwaukee Effect

Pat Murphy Takes a Swipe at the Yankees

He reminded Jake Bauers that the Bombers aren't a good team and that the guys don't play as a team.

“You're gonna make a lot of money… Remember when you were on that horse-shit Yankees team. Everyone was playing for themselves. Just remember.” pic.twitter.com/YP70STFTmD — JoezMcfly (@JoezMcfLy) October 29, 2026

Trevor Megill, meanwhile, wants to take a dig at Chicago.

Trevor Megill had a message for a divisional rival after winning the title (via @BenVerlander) https://t.co/Jy7z9rWpY0 pic.twitter.com/2Kv0P2PNFT — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) October 29, 2026

Still on the Road

The World Series has often been won on the road over the past 13 years.

With the Brewers winning the World Series at Tropicana Field, the 2022 Astros remain the only team to win a title at their home ballpark since the 2013 Red Sox pic.twitter.com/mh9RGmRS8O — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) October 29, 2026

The Milwaukee Effect

The assistant GM is the favorite to take the top job in Houston.

Milwaukee Brewers executive Matt Kleine is the focus of the Astros' GM search, multiple sources tell @TheAthletic. No deal has been finalized or agreed upon, but Kleine is the Astros' choice – https://t.co/kvL5kyyF7c — Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) October 29, 2026

Meanwhile, the assistant director of scouting is set to become the director of scouting in Chicago. Everyone wants the Brewers' formula for success.

The Chicago White Sox are hiring Matt Roffe as scouting director, league sources tell me and @Ken_Rosenthal. Roffe was previously with the Milwaukee Brewers as an assistant director of domestic scouting. — Katie Woo (@katiejwoo) October 29, 2026

Willson Contreras is feeling good

He wants to win in Boston in 2027.

https://twitter.com/NESN/status/2115836213349294211

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