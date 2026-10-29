Michael Hage and the Red Wings: Now It’s Pierre LeBrun’s Turn to Weigh In

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Michael Hage and the Red Wings: Now It’s Pierre LeBrun’s Turn to Weigh In
Credit: onhockeytv

The Red Wings are constantly keeping an eye on the Canadiens. It must be because they're a good team—nothing more.

It probably has nothing to do with the fact that Dylan Larkin is on the market, that the Canadiens have a good offer on the table, and that the bosses in Detroit are hoping the center will change his mind and come play in Montreal.

It probably has nothing to do with the fact that the Habs need help at center, either, you know.

Joking aside, we know there's a lot going on with this situation. We suspect that Kent Hughes and Jeff Gorton are keeping a close eye on what's happening with Larkin.

And we, of course, are wondering: Who would be heading in the opposite direction?

One of the first names that comes to mind is Michael Hage. He might not be in the conversation if he were in Montreal right now and dominating. But we can't know that—it's too hypothetical.

If he hadn't gotten injured last spring and had signed his entry-level contract (which he can do at any time), his life would be different, and he'd be less at the center of rumors involving the Red Wings, who play in Michigan.

All this to say that Pierre LeBrun, on TSN 690, took the time to discuss the topic.

According to him, we shouldn't expect Michael Hage to be part of a trade package for the Wings. He doesn't know, however, if the Canadiens would agree to a one-for-one trade between Larkin and Hage—a player who is clearly at the top of Detroit's wish list.

It's interesting to hear this perspective. After all, figuring out whether Hage is untouchable in the Canadiens' eyes isn't necessarily an easy task.

But it makes sense to think that Hage isn't untouchable… without necessarily thinking he's up for trade.


In a nutshell

– Interesting.

– Ouch.

– Mike Babcock praises Patrice Bergeron.

– Stay tuned.

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