Michael Hage and the Red Wings: Now It’s Pierre LeBrun’s Turn to Weigh In

The Red Wings are constantly keeping an eye on the Canadiens. It must be because they're a good team—nothing more.

It probably has nothing to do with the fact that Dylan Larkin is on the market, that the Canadiens have a good offer on the table, and that the bosses in Detroit are hoping the center will change his mind and come play in Montreal.

It probably has nothing to do with the fact that the Habs need help at center, either, you know.

Forget the narrative that the Habs are doing just fine without their captain. In two of the three games on this road trip (the last two), Montreal got crushed. Hard. The Habs rank 29th in chances allowed and 30th in chances created since Nick Suzuki went down. The only line on the team that's been consistent offensively on this road trip has been the fourth line. But Jacob Fowler decided to step up. And he literally stole 8 goals (that's an actual statistic) from his opponents over the last three games. There you have it—the reason the Habs are 3-0-0 without Suzuki. Is that a bad thing? No, because the standings don't care how you earn your points, and Fowler is part of the team, after all. But Martin St-Louis had every reason in the world to stir things up at today's practice—which is exactly what he did. My column at @JiCLajoie. https://t.co/mfDnFlbgAB — Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) October 28, 2026

Joking aside, we know there's a lot going on with this situation. We suspect that Kent Hughes and Jeff Gorton are keeping a close eye on what's happening with Larkin.

And we, of course, are wondering: Who would be heading in the opposite direction?

One of the first names that comes to mind is Michael Hage. He might not be in the conversation if he were in Montreal right now and dominating. But we can't know that—it's too hypothetical.

If he hadn't gotten injured last spring and had signed his entry-level contract (which he can do at any time), his life would be different, and he'd be less at the center of rumors involving the Red Wings, who play in Michigan.

All this to say that Pierre LeBrun, on TSN 690, took the time to discuss the topic.

According to him, we shouldn't expect Michael Hage to be part of a trade package for the Wings. He doesn't know, however, if the Canadiens would agree to a one-for-one trade between Larkin and Hage—a player who is clearly at the top of Detroit's wish list.

Pierre LeBrun – TSN690 – Hage | I don't see the Canadiens—and this is just my own opinion—ever agreeing to include him in a large package for Larkin. I guess where I find myself in a 50/50 debate with myself is: what if the ask was just Hage, straight up? – 10/28 #GoHabsGo #LGRW #NHL — R i N K Y (@RinkyReport) October 29, 2026

It's interesting to hear this perspective. After all, figuring out whether Hage is untouchable in the Canadiens' eyes isn't necessarily an easy task.

But it makes sense to think that Hage isn't untouchable… without necessarily thinking he's up for trade.

In a nutshell

– Interesting.

Nothing against the Olympics, but François Dumontier just said two weeks ago that there would no longer be a track in the Olympic Stadium after the renovations. At some point, the left hand needs to start talking to the right hand when it comes to sports, so we know what we can and can't do based on the decisions being made today for tomorrow. @parcolympique — Jeremy Filosa (@JeremyFilosa) October 29, 2026

– Ouch.

It's been a rough start for Sergei Bobrovsky, who has allowed 33 goals in 10 appearances so far this season. https://t.co/ohdmf7K28w — BarDown (@BarDown) October 29, 2026

– Mike Babcock praises Patrice Bergeron.

Mike Babcock praises Patrice Bergeron: “Every time you're around him, you win. So in '04 at the World Championships, 2010 at the Olympics, 2014 at the Olympics, 2016 at the World Cup. I have a jersey with his name on it, signed by everyone with all those events listed on it. Pretty cool. But when he arrived at the '04 World Championships, I didn't really know who he was. He was just a kid. Well, before you knew it, he was killing penalties, playing on the power play, and just knowing exactly what to do. And the other thing I loved about him when he played—it's kind of my whole theory—is that when you play with the best players in the world, you have two centers on each line, and there are two guys who can play down low, and they're smarter than everyone else. And that's exactly what he was. He made the players around him better, and he's a great, great man, and I'm proud to know him.” #NHLBruins — Sam Len (@SamLenSports) October 29, 2026

– Stay tuned.