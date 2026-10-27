CeeDee Lamb warns the NFL: No one can stop the Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys sent a clear message to their opponents with a convincing 38-21 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night.

After two disappointing offensive performances, the Texas team regained its rhythm and restored the confidence of its star wide receiver, CeeDee Lamb.

In the wake of the victory, Lamb made no secret of his enthusiasm for his team's offensive potential. In his view, when the Cowboys play at their best, no NFL defense can truly contain them.

This statement comes after two consecutive losses in which Dallas struggled to score points. The team scored just 16 points against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, then 13 against the Green Bay Packers.

Despite these recent struggles, the Cowboys rank fifth in the NFL in points per game following their performance against Philadelphia.

A Dominant Running Game Revives the Cowboys

For CeeDee Lamb, the offense's strong comeback is largely due to the effectiveness of the running game. Dallas racked up a season-high 204 rushing yards, allowing the team to better balance its offensive strategies.

The offensive line also played a key role by opening up holes and allowing the running backs to gain yardage. Javonte Williams shone in particular with 155 rushing yards and a touchdown on 25 carries.

This ground production made the quarterback's and receivers' jobs easier, while forcing the opposing defense to dedicate more players to run defense.

CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens Take Advantage of Open Spaces

Lamb believes this newfound efficiency opens up more opportunities for receivers on the outside. When defenses tighten their coverage to slow down the running game, one-on-one matchups become more favorable for players like him and George Pickens.

The Cowboys receiver himself delivered a remarkable performance against Philadelphia. He finished the game with five receptions for 74 yards and two touchdowns, directly contributing to Dallas's success.

This victory improves the Cowboys' record to three wins and four losses this season.

The challenge now will be to maintain this offensive intensity in the coming weeks. If Dallas can keep its running game productive while capitalizing on the talent of its receivers, the team could pose a serious threat to its upcoming opponents.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.