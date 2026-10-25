Roger Goodell Announces His Decision Regarding the Future of the NFL in France

The ball was dropped this morning at the Stade de France, and the NFL is already looking ahead. In an interview with L'Équipe on Saturday, Commissioner Roger Goodell was unequivocal: the league will return to Paris.

For Goodell, it's not even a question. The plan is to continue growing American football in France, and the NFL now has an office in the French capital to help it refine its strategy.

In an interview with AFP, the commissioner added that this first event was part of a long-term vision. According to him, this is just the beginning.

It remains to be seen what comes next. Another game as early as next season? A multi-year agreement? For now, Goodell has not provided any specific details. The intention, however, is clear.

An NFL with a French Twist

The league doesn't intend to simply copy what it does elsewhere. Goodell acknowledged that what works in one market doesn't always work in another. Rather, the goal is to integrate into French culture while reusing certain successful elements.

The commissioner is also convinced that the Americans in attendance on Sunday will be charmed by France and by the enthusiasm of the local fans.

Other factors could accelerate this expansion. The emergence of a French player capable of shining in the NFL would obviously be a major asset. Flag football, set to make its debut at the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, also represents a great gateway. Goodell has also revealed that the NFL plans to launch a professional flag football league.

The matchup between the New Orleans Saints and the Pittsburgh Steelers hasn't taken place yet, but one thing is already certain: it won't be the last one on French soil.

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