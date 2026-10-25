CFL Playoffs: The Alouettes Finally Know Their Path to the Grey Cup

The Canadian Football League's regular season came to an end on Saturday, and the playoff bracket is now complete. For the Montreal Alouettes, the path to the Grey Cup is taking shape.

It all came down to the matchup between the Saskatchewan Roughriders and the Edmonton Elks. With a 16–6 victory, the Riders secured their spot in the Western Conference for the playoffs, effectively ruling out a cross-conference matchup.

As a direct result, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers will come in as the spoilers in the East Division.

The Bombers will face off against the Toronto Argonauts in the semifinals on Saturday, October 31—Halloween. The winner will then take on the Alouettes, the division champions, on November 7 at Percival Molson Stadium.

Thanks to their first-place finish, the Montrealers will enjoy a week off and home-field advantage for the Eastern Conference final—a significant advantage in front of what promises to be an electric crowd.

The battle in the West promises to be fierce

On the other side of the country, the defending Grey Cup champions, the Roughriders, will face the British Columbia Lions in the Western Semifinal, also on October 31. The winning team will then travel to Edmonton to play the divisional final against the Elks on November 7.

The 113th Grey Cup will be held on November 15 at McMahon Stadium in Calgary.

In the season's final game, which had no bearing on the standings, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats defeated the Ottawa Rouge et Noir 35–22. The capital city team thus finishes last in the league with a disappointing 1–17 record.

The Alouettes, meanwhile, can now begin their preparations knowing who their two potential opponents will be.

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