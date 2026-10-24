Protests in Paris: The NFL Closes Its “NFL House” Ahead of the Steelers-Saints Game

The Louvre and the Musée d'Orsay had closed their doors on Saturday, and many display cases were barricaded. Paris was bracing for more protests amid a heavy police presence.

Amid this tense situation, the NFL also opted for caution by closing its “NFL House” on the eve of its very first regular-season game in France.

The league informed fans of this decision on Saturday morning via its OnePass app. The day before, it had already closed its pop-up store in downtown Paris. In both cases, the league cited potential accessibility issues. The activities scheduled for Saturday at the NFL House—including talks on French football players and community outreach—were canceled.

The New Orleans Saints have also postponed their “Saints House” event until Sunday. An event for Pittsburgh Steelers fans had already been canceled on Thursday for security reasons. Fans wishing to purchase official merchandise can do so at the store set up at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris.

French authorities are determined to avoid further violence like that which occurred the previous weekend, during which approximately 2,400 people were arrested. The U.S. State Department has also issued a security advisory urging Americans attending the game to remain cautious and aware of their surroundings.

Macron Hosts the NFL at the Élysée Palace

Despite this climate, the league is staying the course. Commissioner Roger Goodell assured that preparations had been made in coordination with French and U.S. authorities, noting that street protests are common in France.

On Friday, President Emmanuel Macron hosted Goodell at the Élysée Palace, along with Saints owner Gayle Benson and Steelers owner Art Rooney II. They discussed Sunday's game and the future of the NFL in Paris. Kickoff is scheduled for Sunday at the Stade de France.

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