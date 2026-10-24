Fall League: Here’s How the Blue Jays’ Prospects Are Doing

The 2026 World Series is in full swing right now. But that doesn't mean there isn't baseball being played elsewhere, including in the Arizona Fall League.

As for the Toronto Blue Jays, eight prospects are currently playing there—some to make up for time lost due to injury, others to learn a new position, and still others to work on their mechanics.

Here's how things are going for them, starting with the position players.

First up is catcher Aaron Parker, who plays a position where the Blue Jays rely not only on Alejandro Kirk and Brandon Valenzuela, but also on the organization's No. 5 prospect, Will Brick, and three other catchers among their top 30 prospects.

That's why Toronto sent Parker out to the desert to get some at-bats in left field. The new outfielder is batting .368 with an on-base percentage of .500.

However, the story is quite different for Jake Casey, the son of former Major Leaguer Sean Casey. Indeed, his 40% strikeout rate is just as concerning as his .094 batting average, but he has still managed to steal six bases.

Still on the offensive side of the ball, the lightning-fast Jake Cook is batting .333 in Arizona and ranks third in the tournament with eight stolen bases.

On the mound now, another Jake—Bloss this time—will have his chance to join the Jays' pitching staff next year, and he wants to make a good impression. So far, it's mission accomplished, as evidenced by his 2.70 ERA and 0.75 WHIP.

Jake Bloss strikes out six over 2.2 innings! The @BlueJays big leaguer has a 2.70 ERA through three Fall League starts (6.2 IP) for the Solar Sox! pic.twitter.com/xi0IB3vmTU — MLB's Arizona Fall League (@MLBazFallLeague) October 21, 2026

The four other pitching prospects sent by Toronto to Arizona—namely Yondrei Rojas, Brandon Barriera, Gilberto Batista, and Fernando Perez—combined to issue twenty walks and strike out only fifteen batters.

This comes as no surprise, since none of them are ranked among the Blue Jays' Top 30 prospects.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.