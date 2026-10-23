Is a deal imminent for Jonathan Taylor?

The phones are ringing in Indianapolis

Could Jonathan Taylor be switching uniforms before the NFL trade deadline? According to ESPN's Stephen Holder, several teams are reportedly open to the idea of acquiring the Indianapolis Colts' star running back.

As reported by TVA Sports, interest in Taylor is very real. It remains to be seen whether the Colts will be willing to listen. For now, there's no clear indication that the team plans to part ways with its key players.

The rumor comes amid turmoil in Indianapolis. On Monday, the Colts fired their general manager, Chris Ballard, the day after an embarrassing 26-20 loss to the Tennessee Titans, who had yet to win a game. Ed Dodds is serving as interim general manager, and head coach Shane Steichen's future could also be on the line if the situation doesn't improve. With a 2-4 record, the team finds itself at a crossroads.

A Prospect That's Drawing Interest

The interest in Taylor is easy to understand. At 27, the 2020 second-round pick has established himself as one of the NFL's top running backs. He has three Pro Bowl selections and was named to the All-NFL Team in 2021, a season in which he led the league in rushing yards.

Last season, he led the NFL in rushing attempts (323), touchdowns (18), and first downs (84). This season, he has racked up 492 rushing yards and seven touchdowns in six games, in addition to catching 15 passes for 163 yards.

His contract, however, could complicate negotiations. Last August, Taylor signed an extension that pays him an average of $22 million per season, placing him among the league's highest-paid running backs. Any interested team will therefore need to have the necessary cap space to sign him.

Taylor wouldn't be the only Colts player to watch, either. Defensive lineman DeForest Buckner's name is also being mentioned in trade rumors.

When asked Thursday about his future, Taylor shut the door on speculation. He said he hadn't given it any thought at all and insisted that his focus was entirely on the Colts' next game, on Sunday, against the Minnesota Vikings.

The coming weeks could very well determine his fate. The Colts will face the Vikings, followed by the Jacksonville Jaguars—two teams with a combined record of 9-2. Two more losses could convince management to shift into rebuilding mode.

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