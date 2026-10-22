Juraj Slafkovsky leaves practice with a bloody mouth

One piece of bad news leads to another.

Juraj Slafkovsky left the Canadiens' practice before the other members of his line this morning after being hit in the face by a puck. He started bleeding and headed to the locker room.

Phew.

Now Juraj Slafkovsky leaves #Habs practice with a bloody mouth after taking a puck to the face. — Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) October 22, 2026

After losing Nick Suzuki, the Canadiens can't afford to lose another key player. Everyone agrees on that, obviously.

We don't think it's very serious, but still: getting hit in the face with a puck isn't fun. Especially for a guy who's taken his share of hits in recent months.

My colleague Patrick Guillet told me it was a shot by Cole Caufield that hit the Slovakian, who started bleeding a little. He retreated to the locker room and was in a bad mood.

You can understand why.

Practice was winding down, but he still left before the others. It's not ideal, though it's certainly not the end of the world.

In fact, it seems it wasn't too serious, since he spoke to the media after practice.