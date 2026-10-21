Passion MLB – The Podcast, Episode 130

In this latest episode, Charles-Alexis Brisebois and Sébastien Berrouard looked back on the Championship Series before setting the stage for the World Series.

Enjoy the show!

Just a reminder that anyone who wants to listen to us live can do so on Facebook, X, and YouTube. We're recording live to answer everyone's questions, and we'll keep you updated on our playoff schedule as it unfolds.

However, those who prefer to listen in a more traditional podcast format can also do so by visiting all the major podcast platforms at any time.

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