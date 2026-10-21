Brady Tkachuk contradicts the Senators’ owner

Tonight, Brady Tkachuk will be in Ottawa for the Panthers vs. Sens game. Let's just say this storyline is getting more attention than Lars Eller's return to Ontario.

Right now, everyone's talking about the former captain.

The player went out to dinner with some former teammates yesterday. And he was the one who picked up the tab at the end of the meal, according to what Jake Sanderson confirmed to the media.

Brady Tkachuk covered the tab after going out to dinner with his former Sens teammates last night Lars Eller is also making his return to Ottawa and received a warm welcome from his former teammates on the visitors' bench. (H/T @clahanna) https://t.co/7mU1Hg3SNm — BarDown (@BarDown) October 21, 2026

There's a good chance he'll be booed loudly (which is fine by Paul Maurice) during the game, which will undoubtedly be under intense scrutiny.

It's all part of the game.

Before the game, Tkachuk spoke to the media. He notably stated that he wanted to be recognized as a player who gave his all for the Sens.

It's true that he gave it his all on the ice. But that's not how he'll be remembered.

Tkachuk also said there were “professional and personal” reasons why he wouldn't be extending his time with the Sens.

That doesn't change the fact that he asked to leave and that his explanation is weak, but oh well.

Above all, speaking to the media, he made a point of saying that Michael Andlauer, the Sens' owner, was wrong to say that his family had pushed him to ask to leave for Florida.

Tkachuk added that his former boss was entitled to his opinion.

“He's entitled to his opinion, but I know for myself, it was 100% my decision. I'm a big boy. I can make decisions for myself and my family. I don't need to be influenced by other people to make decisions. So he's entitled to his opinion.” ~ Brady Tkachuk on Andlauer's comments — Graeme Nichols (@GraemeNichols) October 21, 2026

We can all agree that Tkachuk wanted to join his brother in Sunrise… and it's possible he didn't need to be told to ask for a trade. He's capable of doing that on his own.

But seeing him say he's a “big boy” in front of the cameras is still funny.

In a nutshell

– “Go Habs Go” written in numbers. Is that a clue?

https://t.co/aIvhpjEEJs — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) October 21, 2026

– Phew.

So Brian Cashman (who's getting a new contract) and Aaron Boone aren't the root of the problem, then. https://t.co/4A4LoeV0JP https://t.co/d62zcXoTqE — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) October 21, 2026

– That makes sense.

Listeners Say No | The Canadiens' Broadcast on Three Platforms Upsets Fans https://t.co/E2MeU3iGkH — 98.5 Sports (@985Sports) October 21, 2026

– Oh?