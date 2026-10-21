46 minor penalties in nine games: The Canadiens just don’t learn

Since the start of the season, there's been one thing in particular that's been drawing attention with the Canadiens.

What am I talking about?

Discipline issues, which have already cost the team a few games since the start of the season. It happened again last night against the San Jose Sharks… and it (once again) cost Martin St-Louis's men the win.

It's simple: at 26-27, the Canadiens are (so far) the team that has spent the most time in the penalty box due to minor penalties. The Montreal club has racked up 46 minor penalties in just nine games… which puts them at the top of the league in that category.

Not good.

Martin St-Louis's squad needs to tighten things up… #GoHabsGo https://t.co/PNOTSW5IxL — RDS (@RDSca) October 21, 2026

What stands out here is that the Habs are averaging more than five minor penalties per game.

And that's WAY too much time given to the opponent on the power play in every game. Juraj Slafkovsky said it last night: the team is shooting itself in the foot too often… and he's right.

It's no coincidence, either, that the Habs have trouble holding onto their leads…

The Canadiens must therefore find solutions to address this problem.

Because we all agree that things can't go on this way—especially if the team wants to be successful on a regular basis and secure a spot in the next NHL playoffs.

Things have to change. And I don't care if the Canadiens are a young team and are seen as perhaps lacking a bit of maturity: right now, this is unacceptable.

In a nutshell

– I love it.

Welcome to the club, Sens fans. Habs fans figured out Trady years ago https://t.co/wSQUFdpx6B — HFTV (@HFTVSports) October 21, 2026

– Hello, boys.

Reino and Szuby https://t.co/Hn2AAfZzUe — Laval Rocket (@RocketLaval) October 21, 2026

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