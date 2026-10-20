David Reinbacher won’t be playing tonight

This morning, we learned that Jakub Dobes would be playing against the Sharks.

But now there will be another lineup change: David Reinbacher will sit this game out. Adam Engstrom will get the chance to play in his place.

Martin St-Louis confirmed it.

Did the Canadiens want to give Reinbacher—who didn't do anything special against the Sabres on Saturday—a game off, while claiming they needed to give Engstrom some playing time to justify the move?

Maybe, yes.

Watching the Austrian spend a game in the stands might help him see the game differently and improve as a result. But it's still a tough blow for a young player.

It must be said that with five defensemen (I'm including Arber Xhekaj in that group) who can't be left out of the lineup right now, the coach's options are still pretty limited.

Until proven otherwise, Engstrom and Reinbacher are battling for playing time just as Jayden Struble and Arber Xhekaj did in the past.

More details to come…