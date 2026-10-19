MLB in Brief: New A’s Manager | Yandy Diaz Promises Victory

New Head of the A's

Taylor Smith (formerly an assistant in Boston) has been named president of baseball operations for the Athletics.

Welcome to the Green & Gold, Taylor! We have named Taylor Smith as our President of Baseball Operations. pic.twitter.com/Y9FeEkwMxC — Athletics (@Athletics) October 19, 2026

Yandy Diaz Promises Victory

“It ends Monday night,” he told the media yesterday.

Yandy Díaz was CONFIDENT after the Rays' win in ALCS Game 5 pic.twitter.com/hkpqx7awoe — MLB (@MLB) October 19, 2026

Teruaki Sato is on his way

He'll be able to sign with MLB this winter.

Teruaki Sato will be posted by his Japanese club https://t.co/ibFZKTa8CL — SNY (@SNYtv) October 19, 2026

Shawn Armstrong tonight

He'll be the opener.

Shawn Armstrong will be the Cleveland Guardians' opener tonight in Game 6 — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) October 19, 2026

Marcus Semien and his position

Will he be able to keep it?

“If Marcus Semien continues to play like he did this past season, the Mets should be ready to turn to Jefferson Rojas as the starter at second base. And given Stearns' comments about the situation at the end of the season, that seems like a likely… — SNY (@SNYtv) October 19, 2026

The Right Description

The pressure is on in the big moments.

“My emotions took over.” With a little nod to Ueck, “OH MY GOD, THE BREWERS WIN THE PENNANT!” is already iconic.@Brewers | #ThisIsMyCrew

https://t.co/iXax8hx4iO pic.twitter.com/Rl2jiUh6wk — MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM (@MLBNetworkRadio) October 19, 2026

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