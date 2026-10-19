MLB in Brief: New A’s Manager | Yandy Diaz Promises Victory

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB in Brief: New A’s Manager | Yandy Diaz Promises Victory
Credit: Associated Press

New Head of the A's

Taylor Smith (formerly an assistant in Boston) has been named president of baseball operations for the Athletics.

Yandy Diaz Promises Victory

“It ends Monday night,” he told the media yesterday.

Teruaki Sato is on his way

He'll be able to sign with MLB this winter.

Shawn Armstrong tonight

He'll be the opener.

Marcus Semien and his position

Will he be able to keep it?

The Right Description

The pressure is on in the big moments.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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