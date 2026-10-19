MLB in Brief: New A’s Manager | Yandy Diaz Promises Victory
New Head of the A's
Taylor Smith (formerly an assistant in Boston) has been named president of baseball operations for the Athletics.
Yandy Diaz Promises Victory
“It ends Monday night,” he told the media yesterday.
Teruaki Sato is on his way
He'll be able to sign with MLB this winter.
Shawn Armstrong tonight
He'll be the opener.
Marcus Semien and his position
Will he be able to keep it?
The Right Description
The pressure is on in the big moments.
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