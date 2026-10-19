Dismissal from the Indianapolis Colts

The axe has fallen in Indianapolis. In the wake of a heartbreaking 26-20 loss to the Tennessee Titans—who had yet to win a game this season—the Colts announced the firing of their general manager, Chris Ballard.

One setback too many for a team that now slips to 2-4.

This decision brings an end to a ten-season tenure. Having taken the helm of the Colts' hockey… sorry, football operations, Ballard was in the final year of his contract, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The team's results in recent years undoubtedly weighed heavily in the decision: Indianapolis hasn't made the playoffs since 2020 and is headed for a third consecutive losing season.

A Midseason Change

In a statement, owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon first thanked Ballard for his dedication to the team and the community, while wishing his family the best. She noted, however, that she had emphasized the urgency of the situation from the start of the season. According to her, the organization's goal is to compete for a championship, and a change in leadership was necessary to achieve that.

The owner also defended the timing of the decision. She believes that waiting until the end of the season would have merely postponed work that must begin immediately. The Colts will conduct a thorough search to find their next general manager, taking the time necessary to find the right person.

Irsay-Gordon was keen to clarify that the team's ambitions for the current season remain intact. With many games still on the schedule, she expects the team to improve, remain competitive, and rack up wins.

The pressure is now on the players and coaching staff, who will need to deliver results on the field quickly. One thing is certain: in Indianapolis, patience has run out.

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