Illegal Player: An Armada Employee Betrays His Club

This summer, the Blainville Boisbriand Armada appointed a new general manager: Pierre Dagenais.

The former Montreal Canadiens player has thus landed a job in the QMJHL.

On October 12, the Armada won their game against the Victoriaville Tigres, but in the end, they won't get the two points for the victory.

Why? Because a player who was technically ineligible to play for the Armada was in uniform.

An Armada employee reported the situation to the Tigres.

The Armada lost two valuable standings points. Armada General Manager Pierre Dagenais acknowledges his mistake, but he's having a hard time accepting the league's reversal. It was an Armada employee who tipped off the Tigres: https://t.co/DzGElagmPK — Mikaël Lalancette (@MikLalancette) October 18, 2026

It's pretty rare to see scenarios like this happen.

Basically, Dagenais, who admits his mistake, forgot to include defenseman Mathieu Généreux on the list of affiliated players, as Mikaël Lalancette points out.

The QMJHL initially showed leniency toward Dagenais by issuing him a warning, but the Victoriaville Tigres filed a complaint after being made aware of the situation by this Armada employee.

Dagenais was not happy to learn that the league had reversed its decision, especially since he claims to have trusted the league for the past three years.

When you're a man of your word, like Dagenais, it's certainly a bitter pill to swallow.

In the end, the Armada lost the two points they earned from their victory over the Tigres, and that could cost the club dearly at the end of the season if the standings are tight.

In Brief

– Samuel Montembeault's contract could make him an attractive prospect for the Rangers.

David Pagnotta: On Rangers goaltending: They've been testing the waters; it's very exploratory; John Gibson; Jordan Binnington, who I think might be a prime target for a lot of teams; Darcy Kuemper; Sam Montembeault; Anthony Stolarz has been mentioned – DFO Insider (10/14) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) October 17, 2026

– Martin St-Louis's son played his first game in the QMJHL yesterday.

Rookie debut for Mason St. Louis, who is playing his first game in the @QMJHL this afternoon. https://t.co/Pjk0J0QKJT — Sherbrooke Phoenix (@PhoenixSherbroo) October 17, 2026

– It's incredible. He's now on pace for… 241 points this season.

Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid moved into a tie for fourth place in NHL history last night for the most 5+ point games, tying Steve Yzerman, Jari Kurri, and Marcel Dionne with 16! Just 81 more to break Wayne Gretzky's record! #NHL #Oilers https://t.co/6jAo68LY2A — Complete Hockey News (@CompleteHkyNews) October 18, 2026

– Sad news.