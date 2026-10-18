Illegal Player: An Armada Employee Betrays His Club

Michaël Petit
Illegal Player: An Armada Employee Betrays His Club
Credit: Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

This summer, the Blainville Boisbriand Armada appointed a new general manager: Pierre Dagenais.

The former Montreal Canadiens player has thus landed a job in the QMJHL.

On October 12, the Armada won their game against the Victoriaville Tigres, but in the end, they won't get the two points for the victory.

Why? Because a player who was technically ineligible to play for the Armada was in uniform.

An Armada employee reported the situation to the Tigres.

It's pretty rare to see scenarios like this happen.

Basically, Dagenais, who admits his mistake, forgot to include defenseman Mathieu Généreux on the list of affiliated players, as Mikaël Lalancette points out.

The QMJHL initially showed leniency toward Dagenais by issuing him a warning, but the Victoriaville Tigres filed a complaint after being made aware of the situation by this Armada employee.

Dagenais was not happy to learn that the league had reversed its decision, especially since he claims to have trusted the league for the past three years.

When you're a man of your word, like Dagenais, it's certainly a bitter pill to swallow.

In the end, the Armada lost the two points they earned from their victory over the Tigres, and that could cost the club dearly at the end of the season if the standings are tight.


In Brief

– Samuel Montembeault's contract could make him an attractive prospect for the Rangers.

– Martin St-Louis's son played his first game in the QMJHL yesterday.

– It's incredible. He's now on pace for… 241 points this season.

– Sad news.

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