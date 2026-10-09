“The CH is VERY far from the Stanley Cup”: Tony Marinaro doesn’t mince words

After four games this season, the Montreal Canadiens have a record of 1-2-1.

One win, two regular-time losses, and another overtime loss.

Is the season over? Obviously, the answer is no. But you can't officially say it's off to a good start either. And in the eyes of some people, that's troubling.

Who's among them?

Tony Marinaro… who clearly didn't appreciate yesterday's loss. On his podcast this morning, he said that yesterday's loss was unacceptable against an aging team like the Preds.

Whether it's the 4th game of the season or not, that's NO excuse according to @TonyMarinaro!! #lesickpodcast https://t.co/5b0tdJemhB — The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) October 9, 2026

I'm not ready to hit the panic button. And I'm sure Tony isn't either, for that matter.

But… talking about a replica of the Stanley Cup that's been in his studio for the past few days, Tony's been getting on everyone's nerves (just kidding). He wanted to have the cup removed from his studio because, according to him…

The Stanley Cup is close by here, but it's not close to the Canadiens. The Canadiens are VERY far from the Stanley Cup. – Tony Marinaro

Classic Tony:

Tony has found THE reason for the Canadiens' lack of success… #lesickpodcast @TonyMarinaro @alavoiemartel https://t.co/VIThePHCm7 — The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) October 9, 2026

We saw last night that the Canadiens have some weaknesses.

We saw that the Habs still have things to learn if they're going to be able to beat teams when they're leading a game.

But above all, it's clear that the team misses Ivan Demidov—and that the team's offensive output isn't the same when the Russian isn't there. The Habs may have fired 34 shots on the opposing net (and it's true that Juuse Saros was very good)… but it's the team's ability to capitalize on opportunities that's lacking.

And that serves as a reminder that there are significant gaps in the team's top-9, even though we've seen some promising play from the second and third lines, which need to be effective to add solid depth to the lineup.

Is it a disaster? Meh…

Not yet. And maybe Tony Marinaro will change his mind once the team is healthy—and especially once the team starts playing well consistently.

Quick Thoughts

– Hehe.

Someone forgot to check their helmet before heading out onto the ice Someone forgot to check their helmet before heading out onto the ice https://t.co/6DL8k3kboe — Laval Rocket (@RocketLaval) October 9, 2026

– Stay tuned.

David Pagnotta: Regarding Alexander Romanov's injury: The other interesting thing about all this is that the Islanders were actively involved in trade talks involving [him] for a good part of the summer, at least around draft time – DFO Insider (10/7) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) October 9, 2026

– News from MLB.