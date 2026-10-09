Official Announcement Regarding Lamar Jackson

The Baltimore Ravens will have to adjust their plans for their upcoming matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

Their star quarterback, Lamar Jackson, will miss Sunday's game due to a left ankle injury. His absence poses a significant challenge for Baltimore, which hopes to build on its strong start to the NFL season.

Head coach Jesse Minter confirmed that Jackson would not be healthy enough to play in the game. Tyler Huntley will therefore take over as the starting quarterback and will be responsible for leading the Ravens' offense against Atlanta.

Jackson's injury dates back to Week 4 of the season. He injured his left ankle before the end of the second quarter during the game against the Tennessee Titans. He was unable to return to the field in the second half, although Baltimore ultimately won the game 24–18.

After the game, the quarterback left M&T Bank Stadium wearing a protective boot on his left foot, a sign of the precautions being taken to aid his recovery.

Statistics That Highlight Lamar Jackson's Importance

The star player's absence could have a significant impact on Baltimore's offensive performance. Since becoming the starting quarterback, Jackson has helped the Ravens post a 79-32 record. With him at the helm, the team averages 28.4 points per game.

The numbers are significantly less favorable when Jackson isn't playing. Since the start of the 2019 season, Baltimore has a record of six wins and 11 losses in games played without its star quarterback. The team's offensive average drops to 17.6 points per game in those games.

Baltimore Aims to Keep Up the Pace in the North Division

Despite this situation, the Ravens will have a clear objective against the Falcons: to continue racking up wins and maintain their position in the standings. Baltimore currently shares the lead in the American Football Conference (AFC) North with the Cleveland Browns, with both teams boasting a 3-1 record.

The Ravens are hoping to reach a 4-1 record for the first time since 2021. To do so, Tyler Huntley will need to step up effectively and keep his team competitive despite the absence of their most impactful player.

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