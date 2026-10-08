In the Supreme Court, the NFL Takes on Prediction Markets

The NFL is stepping up its efforts against certain sports-related prediction market platforms.

On October 8, 2026, the league asked the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene in a legal dispute that could determine whether these platforms should be regulated as sports betting activities by individual U.S. states.

According to NBC Sports, the NFL filed a brief in support of New Jersey's petition in its dispute with Kalshi, a company that allows users to trade contracts tied to future events. The league argues that these activities are essentially equivalent to sports betting and should be subject to the applicable rules in each state.

The main point of contention concerns which authority should oversee these markets. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), a U.S. federal agency, considers these contracts to fall under its jurisdiction. Conversely, New Jersey and the NFL argue that state authorities should be able to regulate them under their own gambling laws.

The stakes are high for the sports industry, as the decision could influence how platforms offer contracts tied to game outcomes, individual performances, and various on-field events.

The league asserts that the oversight mechanisms currently proposed are insufficient to prevent certain risks. In particular, it is calling for restrictions on bets that could be manipulated, as well as a minimum age of 21 to participate in these markets.

Examples of concern include contracts based on a missed field goal, a player's injury, or a referee's call. According to the NFL, this type of market could create problematic incentives and undermine public confidence in the competitions.

The scale of the phenomenon also helps explain the league's concerns. According to figures cited in the court filing, NFL-related contracts accounted for $1.8 billion of the $3.3 billion traded on prediction markets on the first Sunday of the season.

The companies involved, however, defend their business model. Kalshi and other industry players argue that uniform federal regulation would prevent a patchwork of rules that vary from state to state.

A Legal Battle That Could Redefine the Rules

The case pits differing interpretations of the legal status of these contracts against one another. The platforms present them as financial instruments subject to federal regulation, while their opponents treat them as gambling products subject to local laws.

Conflicting rulings by appellate courts have helped bring the debate before the Supreme Court. The Court must first decide whether to agree to hear the case before any decision on the merits can be rendered.

The NFL is therefore not simply seeking theoretical clarification. It wants the relevant authorities to be able to impose protections comparable to those that already govern traditional sports betting.

The outcome of this case could have significant consequences for prediction platforms, professional leagues, and sports fans in the United States. For now, no final decision by the Supreme Court has been announced.

The debate is expected to continue in the coming months, as the companies involved and regulatory authorities advocate for different visions of the future of this rapidly expanding sector.

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