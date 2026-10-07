The Texans sign a former Patriots linebacker who recorded 103 tackles

The Houston Texans have made a significant addition to their practice squad as the 2026 NFL season continues.

The organization has signed linebacker Chad Muma, who will provide depth to a defensive unit dealing with several injuries.

Muma reached an agreement with Houston after visiting the team. The 26-year-old already has some NFL experience, having been selected in the third round of the 2022 draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Since entering the NFL, Muma has played for several teams. He has notably played for the Jaguars, the Indianapolis Colts, and the New England Patriots. He has currently appeared in 58 NFL games, including seven starts on defense, and has recorded 103 career tackles.

Chad Muma's arrival comes as the Texans are dealing with some absences among their linebackers. Azeez Al-Shaair has been sidelined by a groin injury, while Kenneth Murray suffered a concussion during the recent game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Muma could therefore be a valuable addition for Houston, particularly given his experience on special teams and his familiarity with professional football. His addition also provides the organization with greater depth heading into the coming weeks.

The trade also comes as the Texans lost defensive back Alijah Huzzie, who was claimed by the Jaguars. Jacksonville immediately added Huzzie to its 53-man roster, freeing up a spot on Houston's practice squad.

For the Texans, the goal will now be to quickly integrate Muma into DeMeco Ryans' defensive system. In particular, the team must prepare for its next game against the Tennessee Titans, scheduled for October 11.

Chad Muma's arrival obviously does not guarantee an immediate role on the starting lineup, but it gives the Texans an additional option at a time when their defensive depth could be put to the test.

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