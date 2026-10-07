Breaking News: Trade Between the Eagles and the Ravens

The Philadelphia Eagles have just made a trade that marks a major turning point for their offensive line.

According to Adam Schefter, Cam Jurgens is heading to the Baltimore Ravens, along with a seventh-round pick in 2027. In return, Philadelphia receives a fifth-round pick in 2027 and a second-round pick in 2028.

This trade addresses, in particular, the challenges Baltimore has faced on its offensive line. The Ravens recently lost Danny Pinter, Jovaughn Gwyn, and Ethan Pocic to injury, while Tyler Linderbaum joined the Las Vegas Raiders during the offseason.

Selected by the Eagles in the 2022 NFL Draft, Jurgens spent his entire professional career to date in Philadelphia. The two-time Pro Bowl selection had gradually become a key player on the roster.

His rise to the starting lineup was notably linked to the departure of Jason Kelce, following the legendary center's retirement in 2024. Jurgens then helped lead the Eagles to victory all the way to the Super Bowl that same season.

Philadelphia must now rebuild its offensive line

The timing of this trade is particularly tricky for the Eagles. Just one day after the announcement of Lane Johnson's retirement, Philadelphia is losing a second key starter on its offensive line.

Jurgens will also not be able to join Baltimore immediately. Currently in the concussion protocol, he is expected to miss the next game before making his debut against the Cleveland Browns in two weeks, according to Schefter.

On the field, the 27-year-old center had also been going through a rough patch. He allowed 12 pressures, ranking him 63rd out of 67 guards according to the aforementioned rankings, while his overall grade was also among the lowest.

The Eagles must now deal with a significantly reshuffled offensive line. Jordan Mailata remains at left guard, but Landon Dickerson, Jurgens, and Johnson will no longer form the same starting trio. Drew Kendall, Willie Lampkin, Tyler Steen, and Markel Bell could particularly benefit from these changes.

For Jalen Hurts, this shakeup represents a major challenge. After taking four sacks against the Rams without Jurgens and Johnson, the quarterback will need to quickly adapt to an offensive line in which several players still lack experience.

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