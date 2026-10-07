Alex Cora has once again turned down the Phillies: he doesn’t want to work in 2027

In April, as you know, Alex Cora was fired by the Red Sox. But despite everything, he will continue to receive his $7.25 million annual salary through the end of the 2027 season.

Naturally, this gives him plenty of time to take his time.

The Phillies offered him the manager's job, but he turned it down. He wanted to spend time with his family during the 2026 season.

And now Dave Dombrowski has recently reached out to him again to discuss the manager's position for the 2027 season.

Except that Cora, as some rumors had suggested, chose to extend his break to spend time with his family.

According to Bob Nightengale (USA Today), he told the Phillies that he'd rather take 2027 off—at the Red Sox' expense as well.

Phillies spurned again by Alex Cora, as manager says he's taking 2027 off, leaving Phillies with more questions.

https://t.co/pCx5pHvmhb — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) October 7, 2026

We suspect his family is at the heart of this decision, but one might also wonder if the quality of the available teams is a factor as well.

Philly, after all, isn't a team that's heading in the right direction…

Does the lockout that's inevitably coming to Major League Baseball in 2027 also factor into this? Probably, yes.

So, with the Phillies, the question is: what will the club do? Will Dombrowski turn to Don Mattingly again to ensure continuity? It's possible.

From me and @MattGelb: Now that Alex Cora has decided not to manage again in 2027, the Phillies' search could lead them back to Don Mattingly,https://t.co/U6PPmdO9Ev — Jayson Stark (@jaysonst) October 7, 2026

Mattingly is the GM's son; he has a contract (as a bench coach) for 2027; he's well-liked; and the club wouldn't have to introduce a new manager to the players right before a lockout.

We'll see what happens, but this remains a likely scenario for Mattingly, who wants the job.

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