A turnaround for Lamar Jackson?

The Baltimore Ravens can breathe a sigh of relief regarding Lamar Jackson.

The star quarterback injured his ankle during his team's victory over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, but initial reports do not suggest a very long-term absence.

Lamar Jackson was forced to leave the game after taking a hit in the second half. Before leaving the game, however, the veteran had put in a solid performance, directly contributing to the Ravens' success. His absence naturally raised some concerns, particularly given his importance to Baltimore's offense.

Head coach Jesse Minter, however, sounded relatively optimistic when asked about his quarterback's condition. Although the team is still awaiting further medical updates, Minter does not believe Lamar Jackson will be out for an extended period.

This statement is good news for the Ravens, who obviously hope to have their most important player back on the field soon. Nevertheless, the situation remains one to watch over the next few days, as the organization will be able to better assess how his injury is progressing.

For now, it is too early to confirm whether Jackson will play in Baltimore's next game. This week's practices will help determine whether he is able to gradually resume training with his teammates.

If Jackson were to miss a game, the Ravens would obviously have to turn to their backup quarterback. An absence of their star player would pose a significant challenge, but Minter's comments suggest that Baltimore isn't necessarily preparing to play without him for several weeks.

Lamar Jackson's situation will therefore be one of the key stories to watch this week in the NFL. It's in the Ravens' best interest to be cautious with their star quarterback to avoid aggravating his injury.

For now, the message coming out of Baltimore remains reassuring: the ankle injury is a concern, but there's no reason to believe he'll be out for an extended period. However, upcoming medical evaluations will provide a more precise estimate of how long he'll be sidelined.

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