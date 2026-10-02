Two points for Zharovsky today and a goal by his goalie… into his own net

Alexander Zharovsky and his team, Salavat Yulaev Ufa, were in action today.

And the Canadiens prospect stood out in the game.

Let's take a look at what happened in his game.

What you need to know is that the Russian finished the game with a solid two-point performance. Notably, he scored his team's first goal of the game to tie the score (1-1):

In the third period, with his team trailing by one goal, Zharovsky made his mark again… by assisting on a goal by his teammate.

It was an assist… but hey. A point is a point. He now has eight (two goals) in eleven games since the start of the season:

Zharo has now tallied three points in his last two games… and it's clear he's finding his stride after a somewhat lackluster start to the season.

Good news!

However, it wasn't Zharovsky's two points that really caught everyone's attention in the game. It was his goalie's blunder, which resulted in a beautiful goal… when he shot the puck into HIS own net with a backhand shot.

You know how I mentioned that the Habs' prospect tied the game by scoring his team's first goal? That's because the first goal of the game was scored by his goalie… into his own net!

Sometimes goalies want to forget the goal they scored pic.twitter.com/RhIO5LNuc6 — KHL (@khl_eng) October 2, 2026

It's worth noting that Zharovsky's efforts weren't enough, as Salavat Yulaev Ufa lost 4-2 to Sibir Novosibirsk.

At least the kid was able to make a name for himself.

In a nutshell

– Good idea.

If the Penguins' team photos seem to feature brighter smiles this year, this is probably the reason why : @penguins pic.twitter.com/9g62GbxH3I — BarDown (@BarDown) October 2, 2026

– Nice.

Cole Hutson's NHLPA profile: “One skill you'd steal from a current NHL player: Ivan Demidov's hands” pic.twitter.com/vgZisVRlSg — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) October 2, 2026

– One thing at a time.

Landon DuPont is no stranger to pressure and the determination needed to overcome challenges. Heading to the NCAA as a 17-year-old freshman is a challenge few can handle, but DuPont is prepared for whatever comes his way: https://t.co/jGKcYAfxW9 — The Hockey News (@TheHockeyNews) October 2, 2026

– It takes a lot of courage to do that.

After rejoining the Penguins following the death of his father, Andrei Kuzmenko graciously offered a statement about what he's been going through and the support his family has received. Here's what he had to say. pic.twitter.com/EPrVQnecTj — Pens Inside Scoop (@PensInsideScoop) October 2, 2026

– News from MLB.