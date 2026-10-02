Sergei Bobrovsky’s Selfish Act: The Goalie Says It Was an “Accident”

On Tuesday, in the Leafs' season opener, Sergei Bobrovsky made quite a splash.

In fact… he was making headlines even before the game started.

He took the ice before Gavin McKenna for warm-ups… and that caught everyone's attention because he stole the spotlight from the young player, who was supposed to make his rookie debut. The goaltender reflected on the events today.

Bobrovsky addressed the media, saying that… it was an accident.

He mentioned that he had completely forgotten that McKenna was going to have his moment in the spotlight… and that he didn't mean to do anything wrong.

“I had completely forgotten. I hadn't thought about it. I had completely forgotten. No, I didn't do it on purpose. It happened by accident.” — Sergei Bobrovsky

Um…

Sergei Bobrovsky addressed this today: “I just completely forgot. I didn't think about it. I completely forgot. I went up to him and told him, too. So I pretended it was my first game as well jokes. But no, I didn't mean to do that. It just happened by accident.” https://t.co/xMJAp0M7sK — David Alter (@davidalter) October 2, 2026

There are two possible explanations here. Either he has the memory of a goldfish… or he was so focused that he forgot everything else.

It's up to you to pick a side…

As for me, it seems to me like he took the easy way out. After all, it's not like he went back to the reporters to admit it was his fault and take the blame: he went and said it was an accident… as if it wasn't his fault after all.

Oh well. At this point, too bad for the Leafs… who had to deal with yet another controversy in the very first game of their 2026–2027 season.

But hey. Leafs gonna Leafs, as they say…

Quick Hits

– Yeah!

– This confirms the rumor that's been circulating this week.

Looks like the Habs' jerseys for the Heritage Classic are out. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/QpbBusw9NN — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) October 2, 2026

– Crazy.

This view of Jack Hughes' stick-toss celebration is INSANE (via @darrenrovell) pic.twitter.com/NfxbTqA1Wd — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 2, 2026

– We love it.