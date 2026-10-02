Jakub Dobes Promises a Stanley Cup

The Canadiens have the foundation of a championship team.

We can all agree that there are still some pieces missing. They need a little more help on defense, some grit, and a reliable third-line center.

They're also lacking experience, particularly when it comes to locking down the defensive end.

But overall, we can agree that the Canadiens—who have good young players and an excellent salary structure—are on the right track to winning.

When will that happen? Who knows.

But it's interesting to note that the Canadiens' No. 1 goaltender, Jakub Dobes, didn't hesitate to say loud and clear—in the series about the Canadiens on Crave—that his team is going to win the Stanley Cup.

He said this in the final seconds of the last episode of Season 3.

“We're going to win the Stanley Cup. I just can't say when.” – Jakub Dobes

Jakub Dobes on the Habs: “We are going to win the Stanley Cup. It's just that I don't know when.” (The Rebuild S3, episode 6) pic.twitter.com/sIGivDFSPd — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) October 2, 2026

Of course, you know as well as I do that promising a Stanley Cup is a big deal. It puts a lot of pressure on the team moving forward.

But at the same time, that's what people in Montreal want to hear.

Is there a scenario in which the Canadiens win the Stanley Cup without Dobes? The answer is yes. First, Jacob Fowler is stepping up, and the Canadiens have always held him in high regard.

But also, the Canadiens might have to trade Dobes to acquire Connor McDavid, for example.

Jacob Fowler is still highly regarded by the Canadiens → https://t.co/0QQ6ExMDqO — DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) October 2, 2026

There's still a long way to go before we might see the Canadiens win the Stanley Cup (whether in 2027 or later).

But the current roster offers more hope than ever for an entire generation that has never seen a Canadian team claim the sport's highest honor.

In Brief

– Note.

I asked Nathan Saliba if, should he have the chance in a few years to return to Montreal and finish his career there, he'd be open to that possibility. Nathan Saliba hasn't (really) closed the door on that. He mentioned that many players like to have the chance, in the end… pic.twitter.com/gPf78iKlem — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) October 2, 2026

– What do you think?

– Here we go again.

First morning practice of the season

First morning skate of the season pic.twitter.com/w1FtHLIP6S — Laval Rocket (@RocketLaval) October 2, 2026

– I can't wait to see how his season goes.

Marco D'Amico on The Starr & D'Amico Show about Michael Hage in Michigan: “Just want to add, you don't have to hope. It's his last season. […] They're going to use him as a top center. Period. […] They're going to use him heavily on the power play. They're going to… pic.twitter.com/24oMWl86gw — R i N K Y (@RinkyReport) October 2, 2026

– Speak of the devil.