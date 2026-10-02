David Reinbacher won’t be able to match Tristan Luneau’s big contract

The $7.2 million-a-year contract offered to Tristan Luneau has sparked a reaction.

From 2027 to 2033, the young player will earn a substantial amount of money, an offer based on his potential. After all, he has only 14 games of major league experience.

He had a hard time believing he'd earned such a contract, as Marco D'Amico (RG) reported. But they believe in him in Anaheim, and his strong training camp performance confirmed it.

Naturally, this reflects the new NHL, where young players are paid.

But this leads us to ask: how might this affect David Reinbacher's situation with the Canadiens in the coming years?

Will Reinbacher, in the new NHL, end up earning more than we think?

I don't think the prospect—who is leaving money on the table by being forced to play in Laval—will be influenced to that extent by Luneau's contract. And that's true even if he were to have a strong 2026–2027 season when he's inevitably called up by the Habs.

Let's say David Reinbacher gets called up somewhere this season and performs well—Luneau's signing gives him a good idea of what his next contract might look like. https://t.co/86C28U396e — Vincent Demuy (@VDemuy) October 1, 2026

First off, it's hard to see Reinbacher putting up offensive numbers on par with Luneau's before signing. After all, the Quebec native had one 52-point season and one 41-point season in San Diego in the AHL.

Reinbacher, who has played in the regular season for the past three years (in Switzerland, Laval, and Montreal), has 46 points total. We know he's been injured and that his role isn't to score, but Luneau was paid in part for what he did down low. #Potential

But above all, the Ducks saw Leo Carlsson blow up their salary cap. The Canadiens are at the opposite end of the spectrum in this regard and only sign players to big contracts early in their careers if the price is right.

And at $7.2 million, it wouldn't be worth it.

Do you think Reinbacher, as a restricted free agent, would sign for more than Mike Matheson ($6M per year)—who was a future UFA at the time of signing and is logging heavy minutes in town?

Reinbacher still has two years left on his contract to prove himself, and I expect to see him establish himself in the NHL. But would he sign a deal to become the team's third-highest-paid defenseman? Nah.

In a Nutshell

– Worth a read.

@QParisis and I just spoke with David Choinière and Kyt Selaidopoulos, 48 hours before FC Supra's game against Pacific. Key takeaways: – All the players are 100% healthy except for one, who's day-to-day. Kyt refused to tell us who. – With only two practice sessions left… pic.twitter.com/UkPVpP63Ng — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) October 2, 2026

– He's never been afraid of that, no.

The Panthers' troublemaker has never been afraid to speak his mind https://t.co/m1Q2ZEpeG2 — TVA Sports (@TVASports) October 2, 2026

– Oh yeah?

It's going to take some changes in Philly. https://t.co/RUDhPj2GfJ https://t.co/O8NprXKkGj — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) October 2, 2026

– Interesting.

Martin St. Louis on Crosby, Malkin, and Letang continuing to be the Penguins' top players: pic.twitter.com/F91k2g5OOO — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) October 2, 2026

– Well done.