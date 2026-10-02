Connor Hellebuyck: His photos were removed from the Canada Life Centre

Ouch. Things are starting to look a little dicey in Winnipeg!

With just a few hours to go before the Jets' season opener, photos of Connor Hellebuyck are being taken down at the Canada Life Centre.

The star goaltender's face is quietly disappearing from the arena's walls, and let's just say that sends a pretty clear message.

We know the situation: the 33-year-old goaltender asked to be traded from the Jets after spending his entire career in Winnipeg.

His request was made public in late August, and when he failed to report to training camp, the organization suspended him. He therefore remains sidelined as the team kicks off its season.

And now, clearly, the Jets want to move on to the next phase.

The pictures of Connor Hellebuyck at Canada Life Centre are being taken down ahead of the Winnipeg Jets' season opener. : @danielleBain pic.twitter.com/JnG9P4rXR5 — BarDown (@BarDown) October 2, 2026

The Jets are playing their first game of the season without him, his name is being mentioned in trade rumors… and now, his face is even disappearing from the walls of his team's arena.

It doesn't take much to get the message, let's be honest.

And at this rate, the Jets aren't just preparing for a season without Connor Hellebuyck—they're flat-out preparing for the post-Hellebuyck era.

After 11 seasons, that's quite a way to turn the page… but at the same time, can we really blame the Jets for wanting to handle it this way?

They shelled out big bucks for Hellebuyck when he signed his massive $59.5 million contract in 2023, and now, three years later, the guy wants to get the hell out of there because he's no longer happy with his situation.

At some point… you've got to do what you've got to do.

In a nutshell

– Check this out:

Passion MLB – The Podcast, Episode 127 https://t.co/cbJwOheoum — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) October 2, 2026

– I love it.

Igor Shesterkin posted this video after scoring a goal as a goalie on Thursday night. ( : IG/shesterkinigor) pic.twitter.com/sOS3NxI09A — BarDown (@BarDown) October 2, 2026

– No.

– Makes sense.