Top 4: The Most Awkward Interview in History

Eight games were on the schedule last night in the NHL.

It was the busiest night since the start of the young season.

Here are the results and highlights:

The @BlueJacketsNHL, @SeattleKraken, and @utahmammoth each scored 6⃣ goals, marking the fourth season in @NHL history—and the first in 40 years—that at least six teams have scored 6 or more goals in their season opener. #NHLStats: https://t.co/s0QdAuu3dC pic.twitter.com/mvCPwRsvIy — NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) October 2, 2026

1. The Most Awkward Interview Ever

We also witnessed a rather awkward moment last night during the Devils-Flyers game.

During an in-game interview, this reporter tried to crack a joke that simply didn't land.

Among other things, she asked Jack Hughes—who is still injured—if he was wrapped in plastic. Hughes didn't find it funny.

Welp, that was awkward pic.twitter.com/surGRvDYtu — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) October 1, 2026

The star forward quickly put the interview behind him.

He scored the game-winning goal in overtime.

YOU JUST KNEW JACK HUGHES WOULD GET THE OT WINNER AFTER THAT INTERVIEW pic.twitter.com/ItEphvMcds — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) October 2, 2026

So Philadelphia lost its first two games of the season within 24 hours.

At least this time, the Flyers weren't shut out.

The Flyers will NOT be shut out tonight as Risto scores the Flyers' first goal of the season pic.twitter.com/JwiJ7NsABS — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 1, 2026

Joseph Woll, making his debut with the team, gave it his all to secure the Flyers' first win.

Without success, however.

Joseph Woll is putting on a show in his Flyers debut pic.twitter.com/LDyOPTKVUp — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 2, 2026

2. Three points, including two goals, for Matthew Knies in his debut with the Jackets

Kirill Marchenko has already played two games with the Leafs. In two games, he has one assist.

Matthew Knies, on the other hand, has been much more productive in Columbus. In his first game, he scored two goals and had one assist.

Wow.

Matthew Knies (2-1—3) became the first player in @BlueJacketsNHL history to score multiple goals in his franchise debut. He also tied Artemi Panarin (0-3—3 on Oct. 6, 2017) for the most points in that scenario. #NHLStats: https://t.co/s0QdAutvo4 https://t.co/gBe2lCoGns — NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) October 2, 2026

He also received a warm ovation at the start of the game.

The Jackets made short work of the Sabres, winning 6-3.

In addition to Knies, Charlie Coyle also had a strong game, recording three assists.

Defenseman Zach Werenski also recorded two assists.

3. Aleksander Barkov gets injured (again)

The final game of the night pitted the Sharks against the Panthers.

Early in the game, bad luck struck Florida once again. Aleksander Barkov was injured on that play and immediately headed to the locker room.

Aleksander Barkov immediately leaves the ice in pain after an awkward fall pic.twitter.com/Anli2nv5LQ — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 2, 2026

The captain was targeted all evening.

Here, Macklin Celebrini tackled him to the ground.

Barkov was targeted all night by the @SanJoseSharks, and I'm sure that contributed to him leaving the game. Of course, the @NHL and @NHLPlayerSafety will turn a blind eye. Best sport. Worst league. https://t.co/DdCler39eT — On The Prowl Panthers Hockey Talk (@OTP_PanthersHky) October 2, 2026

Celebrini is also a targeted player.

Jacob Trouba came to his defense and got into a fight with Brady Tkachuk.

The hit on Celebrini that sparked it: https://t.co/LOgOtCXv63 pic.twitter.com/KH53vyyMDF — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 2, 2026

The youngest Tkachuk's first (and certainly not his last) fight against Florida.

San Jose, which was leading 3-1, ultimately won the game in overtime. Luca Cagnoni scored the game-winning goal—his first career goal.

4. Another wild game between the Oilers and the Canucks

To kick things off, the Oilers and the Canucks played a wild game that ended 6-5 in overtime.

Both teams clearly stopped playing defensively against each other, as Edmonton came out on top this time with a 9-7 score.

Not the best debut with a new team for Devon Levi.

Devon Levi makes his Oilers debut in goal : Oilers vs. Canucks LIVE on SN1, SNP, or stream on Sportsnet+ pic.twitter.com/w4iOnKn16u — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 2, 2026

Connor McDavid had another dream night, racking up five points.

He's on track to reach nearly 300.

Connor McDavid is on pace to score 294 points this season. We say he'll do it. pic.twitter.com/FRvWiJMbPn — NHL (@NHL) October 2, 2026

In the win, the visitors scored two goals in 30 seconds on the same penalty kill.

Kasperi Kapanen scored the second goal, and it was a thing of beauty.

Kasperi Kapanen pulls off the Forsberg!! pic.twitter.com/a04R9uJBdZ — NHL (@NHL) October 2, 2026

Overtime

– Mason Marchment scores his first goal with San Jose.

MASON MARCHMENT SCORES HIS FIRST GOAL WITH THE SHARKS! pic.twitter.com/CIv3t1a5fZ — NHL (@NHL) October 2, 2026

– Anders Lee scores on his debut.

Anders Lee scores his first as a member of the @utahmammoth! pic.twitter.com/kOyeS3IgSz — NHL (@NHL) October 2, 2026

– Well done.

Moment of silence for the late Claude Lemieux at the @NJDevils home opener pic.twitter.com/ZhbG5cxLGA — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) October 1, 2026

– McDavid is obviously leading the charge.

– Five games on the schedule tonight.