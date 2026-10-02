Top 4: The Most Awkward Interview in History

Raphael Simard
Top 4: The Most Awkward Interview in History
Credit: X

Eight games were on the schedule last night in the NHL.

It was the busiest night since the start of the young season.

Here are the results and highlights:

1. The Most Awkward Interview Ever

We also witnessed a rather awkward moment last night during the Devils-Flyers game.

During an in-game interview, this reporter tried to crack a joke that simply didn't land.

Among other things, she asked Jack Hughes—who is still injured—if he was wrapped in plastic. Hughes didn't find it funny.

The star forward quickly put the interview behind him.

He scored the game-winning goal in overtime.

So Philadelphia lost its first two games of the season within 24 hours.

At least this time, the Flyers weren't shut out.

Joseph Woll, making his debut with the team, gave it his all to secure the Flyers' first win.

Without success, however.

2. Three points, including two goals, for Matthew Knies in his debut with the Jackets

Kirill Marchenko has already played two games with the Leafs. In two games, he has one assist.

Matthew Knies, on the other hand, has been much more productive in Columbus. In his first game, he scored two goals and had one assist.

Wow.

He also received a warm ovation at the start of the game.

The Jackets made short work of the Sabres, winning 6-3.

In addition to Knies, Charlie Coyle also had a strong game, recording three assists.

Defenseman Zach Werenski also recorded two assists.

3. Aleksander Barkov gets injured (again)

The final game of the night pitted the Sharks against the Panthers.

Early in the game, bad luck struck Florida once again. Aleksander Barkov was injured on that play and immediately headed to the locker room.

The captain was targeted all evening.

Here, Macklin Celebrini tackled him to the ground.

Celebrini is also a targeted player.

Jacob Trouba came to his defense and got into a fight with Brady Tkachuk.

The youngest Tkachuk's first (and certainly not his last) fight against Florida.

San Jose, which was leading 3-1, ultimately won the game in overtime. Luca Cagnoni scored the game-winning goal—his first career goal.

4. Another wild game between the Oilers and the Canucks

To kick things off, the Oilers and the Canucks played a wild game that ended 6-5 in overtime.

Both teams clearly stopped playing defensively against each other, as Edmonton came out on top this time with a 9-7 score.

Not the best debut with a new team for Devon Levi.

Connor McDavid had another dream night, racking up five points.

He's on track to reach nearly 300.

In the win, the visitors scored two goals in 30 seconds on the same penalty kill.

Kasperi Kapanen scored the second goal, and it was a thing of beauty.


Overtime

– Mason Marchment scores his first goal with San Jose.

– Anders Lee scores on his debut.

– Well done.

– McDavid is obviously leading the charge.

(Credit: NHL.com)

– Five games on the schedule tonight.

(Credit: Google)
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