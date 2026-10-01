VIDEO: Igor Shesterkin scores an empty-net goal

Vincent Larue
VIDEO: Igor Shesterkin scores an empty-net goal
Credit: capture d'écran

It's already rare to see a goalie score a goal in the NHL.

Igor Shesterkin has just joined that short list.

While the Rangers were in control of the game against the Lightning, Tampa Bay pulled its goalie in a bid to create something late in the game.

Shesterkin took full advantage.

The Rangers' goalie recovered the puck and sent it the length of the rink, straight into the empty net.

Yes, a goalie goal. And not just any goal.

Shesterkin thus becomes the first goalie in Rangers history to pull off this feat

More details to come…

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