VIDEO: Igor Shesterkin scores an empty-net goal
It's already rare to see a goalie score a goal in the NHL.
Igor Shesterkin has just joined that short list.
While the Rangers were in control of the game against the Lightning, Tampa Bay pulled its goalie in a bid to create something late in the game.
Shesterkin took full advantage.
THREE DAYS INTO THE SEASON AND WE ALREADY HAVE A GOALIE GOAL!! pic.twitter.com/4EeZoqz3Wv
— NHL (@NHL) October 2, 2026
The Rangers' goalie recovered the puck and sent it the length of the rink, straight into the empty net.
Yes, a goalie goal. And not just any goal.
Shesterkin thus becomes the first goalie in Rangers history to pull off this feat
More details to come…