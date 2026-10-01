VIDEO: Igor Shesterkin scores an empty-net goal

It's already rare to see a goalie score a goal in the NHL.

Igor Shesterkin has just joined that short list.

While the Rangers were in control of the game against the Lightning, Tampa Bay pulled its goalie in a bid to create something late in the game.

Shesterkin took full advantage.

THREE DAYS INTO THE SEASON AND WE ALREADY HAVE A GOALIE GOAL!! pic.twitter.com/4EeZoqz3Wv — NHL (@NHL) October 2, 2026

The Rangers' goalie recovered the puck and sent it the length of the rink, straight into the empty net.

Yes, a goalie goal. And not just any goal.

Shesterkin thus becomes the first goalie in Rangers history to pull off this feat

More details to come…