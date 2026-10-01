“David Reinbacher would be playing for at least ten NHL teams right now.”

One of the biggest surprises of training camp is undoubtedly the fact that David Reinbacher was cut from the main squad.

In my opinion (and that of many others), he was one of the best defensemen, and I saw him starting the season in Montreal alongside Lane Hutson. From the Habs' perspective, perhaps it's better for the Austrian to start as the top defenseman in Laval than as the seventh defenseman in Montreal, like Adam Engstrom.

Marco D'Amico (BPM Sports) is well-connected in the hockey world, and according to what he was told in Toronto, the right-hander would be playing in the NHL for at least a dozen teams right now.

Several teams hold David Reinbacher in very high regard! pic.twitter.com/JqrLiHkEXn — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) October 1, 2026

By the way, people were saying pretty much the same thing about Engstrom last year.

This proves that the Habs have great depth on the blue line, but it also proves that Martin St-Louis and management don't necessarily reward their players based on merit, but rather on seniority.

I'd go with Engstrom and Reinbacher over Jayden Struble and Arber Xhekaj 365 days a year, but the two defensemen—who formed the third pairing in Toronto on Tuesday—have bigger contracts and much more experience in the big leagues. Do we want to showcase them? Maybe. Because everyone knows that Engstrom and Reinbacher are the future of the defense in the big city.

At the very least, they're two young defensemen with greater potential.

On his podcast, The Starr & D'Amico Show, Marco also talked about Dalibor Dvorsky. He wonders if Dvorsky might be traded now that Mason McTavish has signed. Right now, Dvorsky is behind the former Ducks player and Robert Thomas, despite his great potential. D'Amico wonders if Montreal could once again team up with Doug Armstrong.

Could David Reinbacher go the other way? Remember that Zachary Bolduc was acquired in exchange for Logan Mailloux a little over a year ago. The two GMs aren't afraid to trade young players.

Personally, I wouldn't make this trade if I were Kent Hughes, but the debate is on. Marco wanted to add that this isn't a rumor, but simply a suggestion.

This was merely a suggestion—don't start rumors now https://t.co/eREPGawDUf — Marco D'Amico (@mndamico) October 1, 2026

In a Nutshell

– The Habs are keeping a close eye on the Penguins' practice.

– That's a good one.

A professor at the University of Waterloo, who's a Habs fan, got teased by his students—who are Leafs fans—before Tuesday's season opener. This was the professor's first lecture slide in today's class. pic.twitter.com/cKbZjFPdqQ — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) October 1, 2026

– He didn't waste any time.