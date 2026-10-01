Trade: Teams the Canadiens Should Keep an Eye On

It's no longer a secret: the Canadiens tried very hard to improve through trades this summer.

Even though they missed out on Kirill Marchenko and Matthew Knies (who were traded for one another), Kent Hughes isn't done shopping yet. We know that Connor McDavid, Mark Scheifele, Sidney Crosby, and Jason Robertson, among others, are all players to watch.

But other teams are in the mix; Montreal isn't alone. The Leafs—despite acquiring Marchenko—the Islanders, and the Mammoth all want to add a quality player to their respective rosters.

The Toronto Maple Leafs might not be done making big moves after acquiring Kirill Marchenko. @SpectorsHockey's Rumor Roundup: https://t.co/nnxzMcBX5G — The Hockey News (@TheHockeyNews) October 1, 2026

The Islanders were very active in the race for Marchenko, but like the Habs, they didn't have a Matthew Knies.

According to Mathieu Darche (The Athletic), his team isn't in a rebuilding phase, but he just wants to get better. New York also has good prospects and draft picks, much like the Habs.

But between Long Island and Montreal, the decision is easy if the player has a say in the matter… Just ask Noah Dobson.

Utah has been active all summer, too. The Mammoth acquired Vincent Trocheck, a center with ties to the Habs. André Tourigny's squad is already a force to be reckoned with and could still add more.

We already know that other general managers are waiting for Hughes with open arms. He pushed hard with Don Waddell; he even tried to include a third team, but to no avail.

He even has room under his salary cap to acquire a big name at the trade deadline or on the free-agent market. The biggest name is certainly Connor McDavid, who's still being linked to the Habs these days.

The problem: Montreal isn't alone.

In a nutshell

– It can't hurt.

A strong comeback by Montembeault could be a great thing for Dobes—details https://t.co/N9FFHKoOWT — TVA Sports (@TVASports) October 1, 2026

– Still.

The Habs are ranked 5th in the NHL's latest Super 16 power rankings. pic.twitter.com/59zHHBYRlM — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) October 1, 2026

– What a contract!

Tristan Luneau was in shock when his agents told him about the contract that was on the table. In fact, he didn't even believe his agents. The story behind this unique contract, centered on the projection of a top-4 defenseman https://t.co/KiXzEhoyNK — Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) October 1, 2026

– One fewer young Leafs player to include in a trade.