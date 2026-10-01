Kirby Dach: “Several clubs” offered the Canadiens a second-round pick this summer

Marc-Olivier Cook
Kirby Dach: “Several clubs” offered the Canadiens a second-round pick this summer
Credit: Kirby Dach didn’t have a great training camp. But when he plays the right way, he’s a guy who can help the Canadiens. We saw that on Tuesday, when he stood out in the game against the Leafs thanks to his solid play. The Canadiens’ management must have been pleased to see him perform that […]

Kirby Dach didn't have a great training camp.

But when he plays the right way, he's a guy who can help the Canadiens. We saw that on Tuesday, when he stood out in the game against the Leafs thanks to his solid play.

The Canadiens' management must have been pleased to see him perform that way.

After all, everything indicates that the organization still believes in him… because several teams called the Canadiens this summer to inquire about Dach. And Frank Seravalli even took it a step further by saying that several clubs offered the Canadiens a second-round pick for Dach's services.

That's… interesting.

It's interesting because it shows that the Canadiens weren't willing to trade him away for a solid draft pick.

And it also shows that the guy still has some value on the market… even after a few tough years. He's been injured frequently and hasn't lived up to expectations either.

On the other hand, you can understand the interest if you set aside his recent years: Dach is 6'4”, weighs 220 pounds, and has an offensive touch… and forwards of his style are few and far between in the NHL.

And at 25, he still has time to become the player we saw in his first season with the Canadiens.

He had been good (very good) that year before getting injured… 


In a nutshell

– Oh boy.

– Josh Anderson = huge LeBron James fan.

– Stay tuned.

– Nice list.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!