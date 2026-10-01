Kirby Dach: “Several clubs” offered the Canadiens a second-round pick this summer

Credit: Kirby Dach didn’t have a great training camp. But when he plays the right way, he’s a guy who can help the Canadiens. We saw that on Tuesday, when he stood out in the game against the Leafs thanks to his solid play. The Canadiens’ management must have been pleased to see him perform that […]

Kirby Dach didn't have a great training camp.

But when he plays the right way, he's a guy who can help the Canadiens. We saw that on Tuesday, when he stood out in the game against the Leafs thanks to his solid play.

The Canadiens' management must have been pleased to see him perform that way.

After all, everything indicates that the organization still believes in him… because several teams called the Canadiens this summer to inquire about Dach. And Frank Seravalli even took it a step further by saying that several clubs offered the Canadiens a second-round pick for Dach's services.

That's… interesting.

Frank Seravalli: Multiple teams were believed to have offered the Canadiens a second-round pick for Kirby Dach in June – Casino dot org (9/25) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) October 1, 2026

It's interesting because it shows that the Canadiens weren't willing to trade him away for a solid draft pick.

And it also shows that the guy still has some value on the market… even after a few tough years. He's been injured frequently and hasn't lived up to expectations either.

On the other hand, you can understand the interest if you set aside his recent years: Dach is 6'4”, weighs 220 pounds, and has an offensive touch… and forwards of his style are few and far between in the NHL.

And at 25, he still has time to become the player we saw in his first season with the Canadiens.

He had been good (very good) that year before getting injured…

In a nutshell

– Oh boy.

Elliotte Friedman on the 32 Thoughts Podcast about the Detroit/DeBrincat situation: “DeBrincat is a guy who wants to be a Red Wing. He was thrilled to go there.[…] But now you've already lost the ability to sign him for 8 years, and the reason was that they really weren't ready to… pic.twitter.com/YXTAGUgV7C — R i N K Y (@RinkyReport) October 1, 2026

– Josh Anderson = huge LeBron James fan.

Josh Anderson began his professional hockey career in Cleveland. How much does he remember about LeBron James? Tune in to TSN 690 for more Habs coverage and live games. #TSN690 #Canadiens #Habs #JoshAnderson pic.twitter.com/gT99g5Mas9 — TSN 690 Montreal (@TSN690) October 1, 2026

– Stay tuned.

He doesn't know if he wants to stay in Boston. https://t.co/tZ1vPjD11K https://t.co/ZDdzJdHBKw — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) October 1, 2026

– Nice list.