Tristan Luneau: After 14 NHL games, he signs a $43.2 million contract

Uh… Excuse me?

Tristan Luneau just signed a six-year contract extension with the Ducks.

The deal, which begins next summer, will pay him an average of $7.2 million per season. But…

But what really stands out is the Quebec native's experience in the National Hockey League. He was drafted in 2022… and has played just 14 games with the Ducks since being selected in the draft four years ago.

He also spent the entire last season in the American Hockey League. Luneau played just one game with the Ducks in '25–'26…

Anaheim is extending young defenseman Tristan Luneau a 6-year deal worth $7.2 million AAV Largest contract in NHL history for a player with 14 games played. The Ducks believe in the player…they kept him in the AHL all last year following some previous injuries. They think he'll be a top-4 defenseman. And, as they've learned, take care… — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) October 1, 2026

More details to come…